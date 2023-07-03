How this mathematician won the lottery 14 times with genius scheme

3 July 2023, 14:14

How a mathematician won the lottery 14 times with genius scheme
How a mathematician won the lottery 14 times with genius scheme. Picture: Twitter/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The mathematician used his intellect to break the system and ended up winning the lottery 14 times – but his scheme is now no longer legal.

While it may be hard to believe, Romanian-Australian mathematician Stefan Mandel, 89, has won the lottery 14 times in his life.

Using a scheme, which was completely legal at the time of use, Mandel used his intellect to prove that – for him at least – he was not four times more likely to be struck by lightening that to win the lottery.

In a report by The Hustle, they explain that Mandel won the first two lotteries in his homeland of Romania before moving to Australia and winning another 12 times.

The mathematician created a scheme that was legal at the time, however, since then the rules of the lottery have changed in the US and Australia, making his scheme impossible to recreate.

Stefan Mandel won the lottery 14 times
Stefan Mandel won the lottery 14 times. Picture: Twitter

Mandel's scheme also included using investors which, once he had reimbursed, left him with a less-impressive amount on money than the jackpot wins.

For example, in 1987 when Mandel won the lottery, he only pocketed $97,000 of the $1.3million he had won.

Stefan Mandel used his intellect to break the system
Stefan Mandel used his intellect to break the system. Picture: Alamy

So, what was his scheme? Take a look.

  1. First, he calculated the total number of possible combinations winning combinations for the lottery. For example, a lottery which requires you to pick six numbers between 1 and 40, you have 3,838,380 possible combinations.
  2. He then found lotteries where the jackpot was three times or more the number of possible combinations.
  3. Next, he would raise enough money to pay for a ticket for each combination. At one point, Mandel had 2,524 investors for one lottery.
  4. He would then print out the millions of tickets with every combination. This step, while legal at the time, is now no longer allowed.
  5. Mandel would then deliver the tickets to authorised lottery dealers.
  6. Having purchased a ticket for every possible combination, he would then win the lottery.
  7. Next, it is time for him to pay back his investors!

Having retired from winning the lottery, Mandel now lives a quiet live on a South Pacific island called Vanuatu.

