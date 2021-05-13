Full list of areas where new supermarket 'cheaper than Aldi' wants to open in the UK

13 May 2021, 13:28 | Updated: 13 May 2021, 14:30

Mere supermarket will open in the UK next month
Mere supermarket will open in the UK next month. Picture: mereretail

Russian supermarket Mere claims to undercut existing supermarkets by 20-30 per cent.

A new supermarket that claims to be cheaper than discounters like Aldi and Lidl is eyeing up a number of possible locations to open in the UK.

Read more: You can now be paid £1,000 to review bottomless brunch

The Russian chain - named Mere - is apparently 20-30 per cent cheaper than rivals, due its no frills model that sees suppliers deliver directly to stores, eight employees per store, and no money spent on marketing.

It is set to open its first UK shop in Preston next month, its second in Castleford, north England, and two in Wales, in Mold and Caldicot.

Mere supermarket was launched in Russia in 2009
Mere supermarket was launched in Russia in 2009. Picture: mereretail

The chain is hoping to open in a number of new areas, and is appealing for more landlords to contact it via its website.

Its site reads: "We are looking for suitable locations across UK to expand our retail chain.

Read more: Parents turn abandoned garden into incredible kids adventure park using Facebook bargains

"At the moment, despite coronavirus, we are actively involved with landlords, their representatives and agents with the aim to open our Mere retail stores ASAP."

Mere is reportedly 20-30 per cent cheaper than other discounters
Mere is reportedly 20-30 per cent cheaper than other discounters. Picture: mereretail

As reported by The Grocer, the locations it hopes to open in are as follows: Devon, Stockport, Neath, Banbury, Selby, Bradford, Middlesbrough, Grantham, Kettering, Plymouth, Beckenham, Gloucester, Northampton, Cardiff, Oswestry, Barnsley, Sheffield, Exeter, Stretford, Southampton, south Scotland and Wales.

The chain is looking for sites of around 10,000 sq with 30-40 parking spaces. It is eyeing up areas with a local population of 60,000 or more.

Mere, known locally as Svetofor in Russia, was founded in 2009 - and now has about 3,200 stores internationally, including in Germany, Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia and Ukraine.

Each store will only sell around 1,200 items
Each store will only sell around 1,200 items. Picture: mereretail

Each UK store will sell around 1,200 items, and won't sell things like newspapers, magazines and other premium, branded goods.

Speaking to The Grocer, Pavels Antonovs - the store's head of buying - said: "We are the gap in the market. We don’t have any competitors.

"Our model is no service and no marketing."

NOW READ:

Covid scientist says UK could be 'completely back to normal' by the end of the year

Latest News

See more Latest News

COVID-19: Over 18s in some parts of Blackburn to be offered vaccine after rise in Indian variant cases

UK & World

David Cameron says he was paid 'generous amount' to lobby on behalf of Greensill Capital

UK & World

Ross's Portrait Gallery extension awaits PM sign-off amid Mustique holiday probe

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

When is the next green list travel review?

When is the next green list review?

Lifestyle

Suranne Jones and Martin Compston are starring in the new drama Vigil

When does Vigil start, what is the new thriller about and who is in the cast with Suranne Jones?

TV & Movies

Alex Ferns played Trevor in EastEnders in 2000

Who played Trevor Morgan in EastEnders and where is Alex Ferns now?

TV & Movies

You can apply for a job to live and work in a castle

You can now apply for a job to live in a beautiful castle off the coast of Cornwall

Lifestyle

When is Love Is Blind season two out?

When is Love Is Blind season two out on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Davina McCall has been praised for her documentary Sex, Myths and Menopause

Davina McCall’s new menopause documentary praised for ‘lifting the lid’ on women’s healthcare

TV & Movies