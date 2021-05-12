You can now be paid £1,000 to review bottomless brunch

Fancy getting paid to review bottomless brunch? (Stock images). Picture: Getty

If you fancy yourself as a bit of an connoisseur when it comes to bottomless brunches, we have just the job for you...

With the country slowly opening up again, we're once again able to indulge in one of our favourite age-old traditions - the bottomless brunch.

There's something so wonderful about meeting up with friends for midday Prosecco and avocado toast, and bottomless brunches have boomed over the past few years.

If you are partial to the odd brunch, you can now get paid up to £1,000 to review your meal out.

The company is looking for applicants from a variety of different regions in the UK. Picture: Getty

An online review site named Psydro is looking for 10 lucky people from a variety of areas to test the best rated 'bottomless brunches' in the UK.

The website is hoping to create a definitive list of the UK's top 100 best bottomless brunches, and the testers will help them to compile it.

The 'Bottomless Brunch Testers' will need to have good written English skills, and must be able to fill in a comprehensive report on each brunch.

If you are selected, you will need to report on level of service, quality of food, range of menu, execution of dishes/drinks, environment, and the overall experience of the brunch.

You must be over 18 to apply (stock image). Picture: Getty

The tester will also need to rate each brunch out of five stars.

To apply, you must be over the age of 18 and live in the UK - and you must also follow all Covid restrictions in the area.

Psydro will pay for the food and drink for you and a friend, but only the tester will get paid the £1,000.

Think you fit the bill? You can apply here.

