Met Office confirm when snow is due in the UK next month

28 February 2023, 06:31 | Updated: 28 February 2023, 08:18

Snow forecast UK: The Met Office has confirmed whether it's set to snow over the next few weeks.

Things could be getting very frosty over the next few weeks, with temperatures set to drop.

While spring is just around the corner, snow is expected to land across the country as forecasters speculate about a new 'Beast from the East'.

Some weather experts are predicting very wintry conditions since the appearance of a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) pattern in the atmosphere earlier this month.

But when will it snow in the UK and which areas will it hit? Here’s what we know…

Forecasters have predicted there could be snow over the next few weeks
Forecasters have predicted there could be snow over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

When is snow due in the UK?

The snow was originally due in February, but it looks like it could be coming at the end of March instead.

Some forecasters have even said temperatures could fall to as low as -10C in some northern areas.

The Met Office’s long range forecast from 12th-26th March reads: "Through this period, spells of rain and snow are likely at times, with a small possibility of these combining with stronger winds to become locally disruptive.

"Overall though, conditions are more likely to be mixed, with some areas remaining largely snow free.

"Northwestern areas are likely to stay driest throughout.

Flurries of snow could hit parts of the UK
Flurries of snow could hit parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy

"Temperatures are likely to remain below average to start, although a trend towards average temperatures is most likely later on.

"Despite this trend, short colder spells remain possible, and are more likely than average."

This comes after Majorca was hit by snow this week, with forecasters warning up to 16 inches could fall in 24 hours.

Named Storm Juliette, a red weather alert was issued and residents were told to stay indoors with some roads closed due to dangerous conditions.

Towns across Majorca including Valldemossa and Lluc were covered with a blanket of snow and the storm was also set to bring icy winds of 50mph and heavy rain until Thursday.

Mainland Spain also faced adverse weather and heavy snowfall fell across the country and cold weather alerts.

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former L'Oreal and Palantir execs use Sourcerie to conjure up beauty funding

UK & World

Ocado faces backlash as investors see no end to red ink in view

UK & World

33,000 more civil servants to join 100,000 already walking out next month

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Lifestyle

Chloe Madeley has hit back at mum-shamers

Chloe Madeley forced to defend herself over photo of baby daughter with dad Richard

Celebrities

Gogglebox favourites to return for special 10th anniversary

Gogglebox favourites will return for special 10th anniversary episode

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae has been reunited with her partner Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague's emotional reunion with Tommy Fury after Jake Paul win

Celebrities

EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street have had a schedule change

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale schedule change: When are the soaps on this week?

TV & Movies

Noel Radford said he was retiring from his bakery

Dad-of-22 Noel Radford criticised for 'retiring' from pie shop to spend more time with kids

Celebrities

Rosie Seabrook has joined the Love Island cast

Love Island fans convinced they recognise bombshell Rosie Seabrook

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has hit back at one of her followers

Stacey Solomon hits back after she's criticised for 'impractical' nails with new baby

Celebrities

The Traitors series 2 is coming to BBC

The Traitors season 2: How to apply to be in the next series

TV & Movies

Here's how you can see the Northern Lights tonight

How to see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight: Best time, where and how to track

Lifestyle

Danny Dyer went to the Maldives in December

EastEnders star Danny Dyer opens up on £140,000 Maldives holiday

Celebrities

Spencer Matthews is attempting to find his brother's body

Spencer Matthews attempts to recover brother's body from Everest 23 years after death

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Hobbs

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from Hobbs

Celebrities

Molly-Mae's net worth has been revealed

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's huge fortune - including £10k Instagram posts

Celebrities

Ollie Locke has announced the news he's expecting twins

Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke and husband Gareth expecting twins after baby heartbreak

Celebrities