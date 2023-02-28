Met Office confirm when snow is due in the UK next month

Snow forecast UK: The Met Office has confirmed whether it's set to snow over the next few weeks.

Things could be getting very frosty over the next few weeks, with temperatures set to drop.

While spring is just around the corner, snow is expected to land across the country as forecasters speculate about a new 'Beast from the East'.

Some weather experts are predicting very wintry conditions since the appearance of a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) pattern in the atmosphere earlier this month.

But when will it snow in the UK and which areas will it hit? Here’s what we know…

Forecasters have predicted there could be snow over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

When is snow due in the UK?

The snow was originally due in February, but it looks like it could be coming at the end of March instead.

Some forecasters have even said temperatures could fall to as low as -10C in some northern areas.

The Met Office’s long range forecast from 12th-26th March reads: "Through this period, spells of rain and snow are likely at times, with a small possibility of these combining with stronger winds to become locally disruptive.

"Overall though, conditions are more likely to be mixed, with some areas remaining largely snow free.

"Northwestern areas are likely to stay driest throughout.

Flurries of snow could hit parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy

"Temperatures are likely to remain below average to start, although a trend towards average temperatures is most likely later on.

"Despite this trend, short colder spells remain possible, and are more likely than average."

This comes after Majorca was hit by snow this week, with forecasters warning up to 16 inches could fall in 24 hours.

Named Storm Juliette, a red weather alert was issued and residents were told to stay indoors with some roads closed due to dangerous conditions.

Towns across Majorca including Valldemossa and Lluc were covered with a blanket of snow and the storm was also set to bring icy winds of 50mph and heavy rain until Thursday.

Mainland Spain also faced adverse weather and heavy snowfall fell across the country and cold weather alerts.

