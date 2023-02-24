Chloe Madeley hits back after being mum-shamed over 'missing' car seat

Chloe Madeley has hit out at one of her followers. Picture: Instagram

Chloe Madeley has hit out at ‘disgusting’ mum-shamers in a row over a car seat.

Chloe Madeley slammed mum-shamers in a furious row over a picture she shared on Instagram.

The daughter Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan shared a photo of her six-month-old daughter Bodhi sitting on her husband James Haskell’s lap in the back of a car.

While the snap has now been deleted, according to The Mirror, one follower asked: “Why isn't your child in a car seat?! How irresponsible.”

Chloe was quick to respond to the message, writing: “Because it’s a taxi, look it up.”

Chloe Madeley has hit out at her follower. Picture: Instagram

“Taxi or not - shame on you,” the troll replied, with Chloe going on to explain that children under three travelling in taxis shouldn’t use a seat belt if the taxi doesn’t provide a car seat.

She added: “Understanding the law is not your forte. Do you think you're more informed than the law?

“How dare you insinuate that because we're in a 10 minute taxi ride where legally our child under the age of 3 sits on our lap, that I'm a bad mother. You are the worst of us women.

“Go away. Get a grip. Get a life.”

Referencing the exchange, Chloe later added a message to her Instagram stories which said: “Women who've never met me or my baby thinking they care more about her than I do never fails to shock and disgust me.

“Rest assured I don't make a safety conscious decision without first researching it (and getting multiple second opinions from friends and family.)

“Keep your side of the street clean and don't worry about mine.”

Does a child have to wear a car seat in a taxi?

According to the Government website, a child aged three or older can travel in a back seat without a child car seat and without a seat belt if the vehicle doesn't have one.

Chloe Madeley and her husband James Haskell with their daughter. Picture: Instagram

In most other cases, children under three must always be in a child car seat, with only a few exceptions.

These are if:

the child is in a taxi or minicab

the child is in a minibus, coach or van

the child is on an unexpected journey, for example an emergency

there's no room for another car seat

