New money transfer rule introduced for six major UK banks

1 July 2020, 11:14

Banks are introducing new safety measures to combat fraud
Banks are introducing new safety measures to combat fraud. Picture: PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Six banks - including Natwest and HSBC - have introduced new safety measures for customers transferring money to family and friends.

New bank transfer rules that will allow users to pass more security checks came into action yesterday.

A 'confirmation of payee' safety measure will be introduced to six banks, including Natwest and HSBC, and it will allow the users to check exactly who they're transferring money to, according to the Mirror.

Read more: UK weather: July set for rainy start as bookies slash odds on record-breaking heatwave

The new rule will apply to people transferring money to family, friends, and other businesses
The new rule will apply to people transferring money to family, friends, and other businesses. Picture: PA

The system was first introduced in October 2018, but it became law on June 30.

First Direct, Lloyds, Halifax, RBS (including NatWest), Nationwide and Santander will introduce it on that date, and TSB have said it will follow by October 2020.

Read more: Disney unveils princess-inspired wedding dress collection

It is part of ongoing efforts to clampdown on fraud, which costs the UK economy more than £130billion a year.

The new measure was introduced by six major banks on 30 June
The new measure was introduced by six major banks on 30 June. Picture: PA

Transfers require you to put in their sort code and account number, and banks didn't always have to verify the name of the recipient.

However, from June 30, customers will be able to ask their bank to check whether the name on the account matches with the one you're sending money to - and they will notify you if it doesn't.

You will only be able to request the safety check if both banks use the scheme.

NOW READ:

Heinz launches new mayo, ketchup and BBQ sauce-flavoured ice cream

Latest News

See more Latest News

Carson Price death: Boy, 15, charged with supplying class A drug after 13-year-old died

UK & World

Hong Kong: Which citizens can now apply to live in the UK - and how they can do it

UK & World

Oscars invites new stars to vote and says it has exceeded 2020 diversity target

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

What are the Love Island Australia contestants doing now?

Love Island Australia series one cast: Where are they now?

There's a new sheet-changing method in town

We've all been changing our duvets wrong, as experts reveal we should roll them up

Lifestyle

All of lockdown's drama will be turned into a show

Boris Johnson's handling of COVID-19 is going to become a TV series
The star looks stunning in the printed bikini

Nadia Sawalha stuns in new unedited bikini pics, leaving fans gobsmacked
When is the Love Island final?

How long is Love Island Australia on for and when is the final?
Smith Jerrod from SATC looks totally different now

Sex and the City hunk Jason Lewis looks totally different now

Celebrities