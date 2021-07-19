Revellers dance in nightclubs at 12am as 'Freedom Day' arrives in England
19 July 2021, 10:41
Nightclubs are now officially allowed to open their doors in England.
Today (July 19) marks the first day of the final stage of lockdown-easing in England.
Dubbed by some as 'Freedom Day', it will see all legal limits on social contact removed, and the return of venues like nightclubs.
England's 12,000 nightclubs have been closed since March 2020, meaning there were plenty of people keen to get back to the dance floor as soon as possible.
By the time midnight struck, huge queues had formed outside a number of venues.
As reported by The Sun, Chloe Waite, 37, who attended EGG nightclub in London, said: "It's a bit like New Year isn't it? It's going to be a special night.
"Whether we'll have more of these in the future, who can say, I wouldn't like to speculate.
"For me this is something we're going to remember for a long, long time and we might not get the opportunity for a while."
Gabriel Wildsmith, 26, added: "I'm so excited I've been waiting for this for so long... basically since we locked down.
"I love going to clubs and I love meeting random people.You make great friends and you couldn't do that until tonight."