Full list of countries on the green, amber and red lists

The government has conducted its third review of the UK travel lists - here are all the updated red, amber and green lists.

Earlier this year, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that the government would introduce a traffic light system for international travel.

Each country in the world is currently on the green, amber and red lists, which all have different rules for Brits travelling there.

The 'green' list features countries that Brits can visit without having to quarantine on their arrival home.

Those visiting 'amber' countries must quarantine for 10 days on their arrival back in the UK, and those returning from 'red' list areas must do the same, but in a government-mandated hotel.

Following the government review on Thursday July 16, here are the updated lists.

(The updated lists will come into force at 4am on Monday July 21).

Green list countries

Anguilla (Green watchlist)

Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory (Green watchlist)

Antigua and Barbuda (Green watchlist)

Australia

Barbados (Green Watchlist)

Bermuda (Green Watchlist)

British Indian Ocean Territory (Green Watchlist)

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cayman Islands (Green Watchlist)

Croatia (Green watchlist)

Dominica (Green Watchlist)

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Grenada (Green Watchlist)

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem (Green Watchlist)

Madeira (Green Watchlist) – Mainland Portugal and the Azores are on the amber list.

Malta

Montserrat (Green Watchlist)

New Zealand

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands (Green Watchlist)

Singapore

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Taiwan (Green Watchlist)

Turks and Caicos Islands (Green Watchlist)

Amber list countries

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Armenia

Aruba

Austria

Azerbaijan

The Bahamas

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Bosnia and Herzegovina

British Virgin Islands

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Central African Republic

Chad

China

Comoros

Congo

Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue

Côte d’Ivoire

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic (Czechia)

Denmark

Djibouti

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Gabon

The Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece (including islands)

Greenland

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Honduras

Hungary

Iran

Iraq

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao

Madagascar

Malaysia

Mali

Marshall Islands

Martinique

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Morocco

Nauru

Netherlands

New Caledonia

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

North Korea

North Macedonia

Norway

The Occupied Palestinian Territories

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Poland

Portugal (including the Azores – Madeira is on the green watchlist)

Réunion

Romania

Russia

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

South Sudan

Spain (including the Canary Islands and the Balearic islands)

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Maarten

St Martin and St Barthélemy

St Pierre and Miquelon

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Tajikistan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Ukraine

United States

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Wallis and Futuna

Western Sahara

Yemen

Red list countries