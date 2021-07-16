Full list of countries on the green, amber and red lists

16 July 2021, 17:01

Find out the updated green, amber and red lists in full
Find out the updated green, amber and red lists in full. Picture: Alamy

The government has conducted its third review of the UK travel lists - here are all the updated red, amber and green lists.

Earlier this year, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that the government would introduce a traffic light system for international travel.

Each country in the world is currently on the green, amber and red lists, which all have different rules for Brits travelling there.

The 'green' list features countries that Brits can visit without having to quarantine on their arrival home.

Those visiting 'amber' countries must quarantine for 10 days on their arrival back in the UK, and those returning from 'red' list areas must do the same, but in a government-mandated hotel.

Following the government review on Thursday July 16, here are the updated lists.

(The updated lists will come into force at 4am on Monday July 21).

Croatia has just been added to the green list
Croatia has just been added to the green list. Picture: Alamy

Green list countries

  • Anguilla (Green watchlist)
  • Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory (Green watchlist)
  • Antigua and Barbuda (Green watchlist)
  • Australia
  • Barbados (Green Watchlist)
  • Bermuda (Green Watchlist)
  • British Indian Ocean Territory (Green Watchlist)
  • Brunei
  • Bulgaria
  • Cayman Islands (Green Watchlist)
  • Croatia (Green watchlist)
  • Dominica (Green Watchlist)
  • Falkland Islands
  • Faroe Islands
  • Gibraltar
  • Grenada (Green Watchlist)
  • Hong Kong
  • Iceland
  • Israel and Jerusalem (Green Watchlist)
  • Madeira (Green Watchlist) – Mainland Portugal and the Azores are on the amber list.
  • Malta
  • Montserrat (Green Watchlist)
  • New Zealand
  • Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands (Green Watchlist)
  • Singapore
  • South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands
  • St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
  • Taiwan (Green Watchlist)
  • Turks and Caicos Islands (Green Watchlist)

Amber list countries

  • Akrotiri and Dhekelia 
  • Albania 
  • Algeria 
  • Andorra 
  • Armenia 
  • Aruba 
  • Austria 
  • Azerbaijan 
  • The Bahamas 
  • Belarus 
  • Belgium 
  • Belize 
  • Benin 
  • Bhutan 
  • Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina 
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Burkina Faso 
  • Cambodia 
  • Cameroon 
  • Canada 
  • Central African Republic 
  • Chad 
  • China 
  • Comoros 
  • Congo 
  • Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue 
  • Côte d’Ivoire 
  • Curaçao 
  • Cyprus 
  • Czech Republic (Czechia) 
  • Denmark 
  • Djibouti 
  • El Salvador 
  • Equatorial Guinea 
  • Estonia 
  • Fiji 
  • Finland 
  • France 
  • French Polynesia 
  • Gabon 
  • The Gambia 
  • Georgia 
  • Germany 
  • Ghana 
  • Greece (including islands) 
  • Greenland 
  • Guadeloupe 
  • Guatemala 
  • Guinea 
  • Guinea-Bissau 
  • Honduras 
  • Hungary 
  • Iran 
  • Iraq 
  • Italy 
  • Jamaica 
  • Japan 
  • Jordan 
  • Kazakhstan 
  • Kiribati 
  • Kosovo 
  • Kuwait 
  • Kyrgyzstan 
  • Laos 
  • Latvia 
  • Lebanon 
  • Liberia 
  • Libya 
  • Liechtenstein 
  • Lithuania 
  • Luxembourg 
  • Macao 
  • Madagascar 
  • Malaysia 
  • Mali 
  • Marshall Islands 
  • Martinique 
  • Mauritania 
  • Mauritius 
  • Mayotte 
  • Mexico 
  • Micronesia 
  • Moldova 
  • Monaco 
  • Montenegro 
  • Morocco 
  • Nauru 
  • Netherlands 
  • New Caledonia 
  • Nicaragua 
  • Niger 
  • Nigeria 
  • North Korea 
  • North Macedonia 
  • Norway 
  • The Occupied Palestinian Territories 
  • Palau 
  • Papua New Guinea 
  • Poland 
  • Portugal (including the Azores – Madeira is on the green watchlist)
  • Réunion 
  • Romania 
  • Russia 
  • Samoa 
  • San Marino 
  • Sao Tome and Principe 
  • Saudi Arabia 
  • Senegal 
  • Serbia 
  • Slovakia 
  • Slovenia 
  • Solomon Islands 
  • South Korea 
  • South Sudan 
  • Spain (including the Canary Islands and the Balearic islands)
  • St Kitts and Nevis 
  • St Lucia 
  • St Maarten 
  • St Martin and St Barthélemy 
  • St Pierre and Miquelon 
  • St Vincent and the Grenadines 
  • Sweden 
  • Switzerland 
  • Syria 
  • Tajikistan 
  • Thailand 
  • Timor-Leste 
  • Togo 
  • Tonga 
  • Turkmenistan 
  • Tuvalu 
  • Ukraine 
  • United States
  • Uzbekistan 
  • Vanuatu 
  • Vietnam 
  • Wallis and Futuna 
  • Western Sahara 
  • Yemen

Every country in the world is on either the green, amber or red list
Every country in the world is on either the green, amber or red list. Picture: Alamy

Red list countries

  • Afghanistan
  • Angola
  • Argentina
  • Bahrain
  • Bangladesh
  • Bolivia
  • Botswana
  • Brazil
  • Burundi
  • Cape Verde
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Congo (Democratic Republic)
  • Costa Rica
  • Cuba
  • Dominican Republic
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • Eritrea
  • Eswatini
  • Ethiopia
  • French Guiana
  • Guyana
  • Haiti
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Kenya
  • Lesotho
  • Malawi
  • Maldives
  • Mongolia
  • Mozambique
  • Myanmar
  • Namibia
  • Nepal
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Qatar
  • Rwanda
  • Seychelles
  • Sierra Leone
  • Somalia
  • South Africa
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sudan
  • Suriname
  • Tanzania
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • Uganda
  • United Arab Emirates (UAE)
  • Uruguay
  • Venezuela
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

