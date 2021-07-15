Can I go on holiday to amber list countries and what are the new rules for travel?

What are the rules for travel to amber list countries and can you go on holiday to these destinations? Here's what the guidance says...

Earlier this year, the UK government announced that each country in the world would be placed on one of three travel 'traffic light' lists.

Countries on the 'green' list are those that Brits are allowed to visit without having to quarantine on their return, and those on the 'red' list cover countries Brits may not travel to, and have to quarantine for 10 days in a government mandated hotel on their arrival from.

Most countries in the world are on the 'amber' list, however, which have different rules for travel. There has been some confusion over whether holidays are permitted to these countries, and the government is updating their guidance from July 19.

Here's your need-to-know on the rules...

Can I go on holiday to amber list countries?

While holidays to amber list countries are not illegal, they have been strongly advised against by the government.

However, this advice is set to change from next week (July 19), with the government lifting their advice not to travel to these destinations.

What are the rules for travel to amber list countries?

Currently, anyone returning from an amber list country needs to quarantine for 10 days on their arrival back to the country.

Prior to returning to the UK, you need to take a Covid test and have proof of a negative result.

Before going away, you will also need to book and pay for two Covid tests on days two and eight after your return. You can also book a Covid test on day five to release you from isolation early under the test-to-release scheme.

You may also have to take a Covid test before travelling to your destination, so you should always check the rules of the specific country.

What are the new rules for travel to amber list countries from July 19?

From next Monday, the rules for travel to amber list countries will change for fully-vaccinated travellers.

For people who have had both doses of their vaccine at least 14 days earlier, amber countries will effectively turn green.

This means that they will not need to quarantine on their arrival back to the UK, but they will have to pay for tests before landing and on day two after their arrival back home.

The rules on travel to amber list countries will change for fully-vaccinated Brits next week. Picture: Alamy

When announcing the changes, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Thanks to our successful vaccine rollout, we’re now able to widen quarantine-free travel to NHS administered fully vaccinated adults and children under the age of 18, and take another step towards fully reopening international travel.

"As we continue with the domestic unlocking, it’s only right we get people travelling again – whether that’s for business to help create jobs, overdue holidays or reconnecting family and friends. However, protecting public health still remains our priority and we will act swiftly if action is needed."