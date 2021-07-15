Week-long heatwave to bake Britain with 31C on hottest day of the year

The heatwave will sweep the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

UK weather: a heatwave with highs of 31C looks set to sweep Britain this week.

After one of the wettest starts to summer we've had in a long time, it looks like the warm weather is finally upon us.

Forecasters have predicted that a week-long heatwave will sweep Britain, with highs of up to 31C - which would mark the hottest day of the year - expected in parts of the country.

The summery weather started spreading across the country, and it looks set to continue over the next week.

The warm weather has finally arrived after a wet start to the month. Picture: Alamy

As reported by the Mirror, the Met Office has predicted that temperatures could stay high long enough to mark official heatwaves in parts of the UK.

A Met Office spokesman told the Mirror: "As far as I can say so far, temperatures staying over the weekend and there's a chance for 31C on Sunday in the south and south-east in isolated spots.

"In terms of going ahead on the Monday the conditions look fairly good and again, highs of 30 in some southern areas.

Highs of 31C are expected in parts of the country. Picture: Alamy

"It's looking like warm conditions will continue for many in the early parts of next week, from Wednesday there's some more unsettled conditions on the horizon.

"But it is obviously more uncertain at the moment."