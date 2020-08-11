Nursery children in Thailand play in isolated plastic pods in line with social distancing

11 August 2020, 11:58 | Updated: 11 August 2020, 12:04

The nursery welcomed pupils back in July
The nursery welcomed pupils back in July. Picture: Getty

A nursery in Thailand is keeping children apart in line with coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

New photos have seen the dramatic changes a nursery has undertaken to keep kids safe from coronavirus.

Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok, Thailand, recently opened its doors to 250 pupils - and it is adhering to social distancing by allowing the kids to play in plastic pods.

The nursery reopened its doors in July
The nursery reopened its doors in July. Picture: Getty

Other measures include plastic screens in classes and lunch areas, and sinks, soap dispensers and hand sanitiser outside each classroom.

The pupils also have their temperature checked on a scanner when entering the nursery.

The children sit in separate pods in the classrooms
The children sit in separate pods in the classrooms. Picture: Getty
Nurseries in Thailand were closed in March
Nurseries in Thailand were closed in March. Picture: Getty
Red squares drawn on the floor enforce social distancing
Red squares drawn on the floor enforce social distancing. Picture: Getty

The nursery, which was forced to close in March because of the pandemic, has been welcoming pupils back since July. It has seen no cases of Covid-19 since it reopened.

Children are seen playing on their own in plastic pods
Children are seen playing on their own in plastic pods. Picture: Getty

Thailand is now allowing nurseries to open with relaxed social distancing measures, but Wat Khlong Toey School has chosen to keep them in place.

Photos of the nursery show children wearing masks, playing in isolated pods, and standing in drawn on squares in classrooms.

