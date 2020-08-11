New postcode checker lets you find out coronavirus lockdown rules in your area

11 August 2020, 07:07 | Updated: 11 August 2020, 07:13

A new postcode checker lets you know your local lockdown rules
A new postcode checker lets you know your local lockdown rules. Picture: PA Images

A new website lets you find out what you are allowed to do in your local area - including meeting friends and family.

Over the past few weeks, many areas of the country have been forced back into lockdown to deal with local coronavirus outbreaks.

But with so many new rules in place, now a handy postcode checker has been created to show you exactly what is going on in your area.

The Lockdown Checker allows users to type in their postcode and find out whether they can shop, eat out and see their friends and family.

It includes the answers to questions such as ‘are non essential shops open?’, ‘can two households meet indoors?’ and ‘are pubs and restaurants and pubs open?’.

The postcode checker will tell you whether pubs are open in your area
The postcode checker will tell you whether pubs are open in your area. Picture: PA Images

In areas where only national lockdown rules apply, locals will be told they can go to the shops, meet other people and dine in restaurants.

However, in places on local lockdown - such as Leicester - the Lockdown Checker will record it an 'area of intervention', meaning the government is treating it as a special case.

This means locals can’t visit non-essential shops, and can’t meet indoors with another household.

The website is looking to expand to include the number of coronavirus cases in each area per 100,000 population.

Founder Jamie said: "The main product on the home page can be used by anyone to quickly check whether any individual postcode falls into an area of the UK which currently has restrictions in place to combat COVID-19."

This comes after Preston became the latest city to go into lockdown, joining the likes of Lancashire and Aberdeen.

Under the new rules, residents in Preston have been banned from gathering in each other’s homes and gardens.

As many as four million people in Greater Manchester, east Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire are also banned from meeting people from different households indoors.

In the past week, there have been 69 cases per 100,000 in Blackburn with Darwen, which has now overtaken Leicester.

Other areas affected include Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendleton, Rossendale, Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale.

