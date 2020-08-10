Mum says she hasn't taken kids to the dentist for five years as they're too judgmental

A mum has claimed that she hasn't taken her kids for a dental examination for half a decade as she fears that they are judging her.

Writing for Kidspot, Julie Whiting said that she had felt judged on previous trips to the dentist with her children.

She started by saying that she's 'not proud' of the decision, but that she has anxiety about going to the dentist.

Julie wrote: "I hate the dentist, almost as much as the sadistic sidekick they call the dental hygienist. The relentless scraping, the sharp implement poking my gums, the mental gymnastics of getting my mind out of a panicked state.

"And I hate the polite disapproval of the person in the white coat as I am informed yet again, that I should be visiting more regularly, brushing more often, addressing my grinding. Even the receptionist can tell I only just started flossing yesterday, I can see it in her eyes.

Referring to her children, Julie added: "It’s the same when I take my kids. The dentist’s eyes flit over the computer screen to confirm that yep, it’s been too long. Well yeah, it’s a daunting, pricey excursion that I try to avoid."

She also spoke about having 'dental anxiety', revealing that it's a 'real source of distress' for her.

