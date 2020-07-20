Mum 'devastated' to be told the names she picked for newborn twins sound like a seafood dish

A new-mum was shocked to discover that the adorable names she picked for her twins sound very different when said together...

The woman, who is from Australia, revealed that she thought she'd picked great names for her twins - one boy and one girl - until her friend told her they sound like a seafood dish.

Revealing that she'd named them 'Callum' and 'Ari', she added that they sound like squid dish 'calamari'.

She told Mamamia.com.au: "I named my twins Ari and Callum. At first that doesn’t seem odd at all… but it never occurred to me to say the names the other way around.

"It didn’t take long for someone to point it out to me. I was devastated at first but now I think it’s hilarious.

"Luckily the twins do too."

This comes after a recent report that revealed the names that parents are most likely to regret naming their kids.

For boys, the most regretted name was Hunter, with 32 per cent of parents admitting that they wish they could change it.

For girls, it was Aurora, with 35 per cent.

Other regretful names include Jaxon, Arabella and Lyla. See the full list here.

