Hunter, Aurora, Oliver and Arabella among baby names most regretted by parents
14 July 2020, 14:22
Did you think of a better name for your baby after they were named? Well, you're not the only one.
Naming a baby is a big decision, and for a lot of parents it can take months to finally decide the perfect moniker – especially when they know nothing about their baby's personality.
And while most parents love the names they have given their children, some are often left regretting their choice years later.
To be more specific, 73 per cent of British parents thought of a better name for their child after they had been named.
A new survey by Gigacalculator.com has found just how regretful parents across the UK are.
While 73 per cent of parents said they thought of a better name for their child after they had been named, 64 per cent said their child's name not matching their personality was the main reason for their regret.
Other reasons for regretting a baby name in parents include the partner picking it, their friend having the same name, the name being a reason they get teased at school, or that there is a celebrity with the same name.
The study also found which names across boys and girls have caused the most regrets.
For boys, the most regretted name was Hunter, with 32 per cent revealing they wish they could change it.
For girls, Aurora was the most regretted name, with 35 per cent.
The full list of boys and girls names most regretted also includes Olvier, Arabella, Harriet and Jasper.
Boy names most regretted:
Name: Hunter
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 1,410
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 32 per cent
Name: Jaxon
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 1,346
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 29 per cent
Name: Carter
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 1,030
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 28 per cent
Name: Tobias
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 647
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 25 per cent
Name: Oliver
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 5,390
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 24 per cent
Name: Grayson
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 742
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 22 per cent
Name: Felix
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 689
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 21 per cent
Name: Jasper
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 708
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 20 per cent
Name: Sonny
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 640
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 17 per cent
Name: Dexter
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 676
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 12 per cent
Girl names most regretted:
Name: Aurora
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 752
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 35 per cent
Name: Arabella
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 619
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 32 per cent
Name: Lyla
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 539
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 28 per cent
Name: Amber
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 751
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 27 per cent
Name: Edith
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 599
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 24 per cent
Name: Maryam
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 634
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 21 per cent
Name: Harriet
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 1,128
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 19 per cent
Name: Summer
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 718
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 15 per cent
Name: Delilah
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 601
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 13 per cent
Name: Gracie
Number of children born with that name (in 2018): 719
% of parents that regret naming their child this name: 12 per cent