Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not have full custody of baby Archie because of historic royal rule

Meghan and Harry don't have full custody of baby Archie because of royal tradition. Picture: GETTY

Members of the royal family are thought to have an agreement where the Queen has full legal custody over all minor royals

A historic royal rule means that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry technically don't have custody of their newborn son.

In 1717, a law stated that the sovereign - King George I - and any subsequent reigning sovereigns would have legal custody of minor grandchildren.

It's thought that Kate and William's children also come under the same rule, just as Harry and William once did.

Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Archie earlier this year. Picture: GETTY

Royal expert Marlene Koenig told The Sun: "It was about the King's control over the education, the raising and the marriage of his grandchildren.

"He did it because he had a very poor relationship with his son, the future King George II, so they had this law passed that meant the king was the guardian of his grandchildren."

READ MORE: Shock royal rule means Prince George won't travel with dad William in future

Diana, William & Harry At Thorpe Park. Picture: Getty

When Prince Charles and Diana divorced in 1996 the custody of the children was never brought into consideration, due to the ancient law already being in place.

The royal expert previously told The Independent how the rule was just "formality", with the Queen being a lot more relaxed on the lives of her descendants than King George I.

Marlene explained: "I would doubt that the Queen would interfere. It's more of a formality...

"I think the Queen has let her children raise their kids."