Local pub, vape bar and takeaway forced to close after confirmed COVID-19 case

The businesses were forced to close after a customer tested positive for coronavirus (stock images). Picture: Google Maps/Getty

By Polly Foreman

All three venues were forced to close after one man tested positive for Covid-19 in Burnham-on Sea, Somerset.

A pub, Indian restaurant and vape bar in one town have all been forced to close after a customer tested positive for coronavirus.

The Lighthouse Inn in Burnham-on Sea, Somerset, was one of three pubs forced to shut its doors after reopenining this weekend because of a confirmed Covid-19 case, and it's now been confirmed that further closures have taken place in the town.

Read more: NHS workers offered free Ibiza holiday as thank you for coronavirus work

The man informed the pub he had tested positive after drinking in the pub garden (stock image). Picture: Google Maps

Posting the news on Facebook on Monday, the pub wrote: "This isn’t the message we wanted to write so soon but The Lighthouse will be closed due to a customer testing positive to covId 19. We are slowly getting through our list of customers that were in the pub on Saturday. All our staff are going to be tested and we will re open when the time is safe to do so. Thanks to all the positive phone calls.

The manager Jess Green added, according to The Sun: "The man who tested positive has done the right thing in informing the businesses that he attended so we can inform customers and get everyone tested."

The confirmed case is thought to have shown no symptoms when he visited over the weekend.

He was drinking in the pub garden alongside a delivery driver at the Saagar restaurant, who then closed the premises when they heard the news.

Bosses at Saagar Indian said: "It saddens us to tell you all that due to unforeseen circumstances, we are closing Saagar Indian takeaway up until Friday.

"This is because one of the drivers has been in the same pub as the person who has tested positive to Covid-19.

"This decision was not made easily. However during these tough times everybody’s health is the number one priority."

Three pubs have been forced to close after reopening at the weekend (stock image). Picture: Getty

According to the report, shop Vape Escape also closed due to similar circumstances, but it has now reopened after a deep clean.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has praised businesses for "doing the right thing by their customers and by their communities" by closing.

He added: "This is NHS Test and Trace working precisely as intended. Three pubs shut so that others can be open."

NOW READ:

Travel expert issues warning to Brits booking Spain holidays this year