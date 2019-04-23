You’ve been recycling cans wrong all your life

23 April 2019, 17:13

You’ve been recycling cans wrong all your life
You’ve been recycling cans wrong all your life. Picture: GETTY

Once a can is crushed, it becomes much more difficult to detect for sensors used for sorting items at recycling plants

As a country, the United Kingdom is striding towards becoming more eco-friendly with multiple recycling schemes being introduced to the nation's homes.

But people who recycle aluminium cans could be wasting their efforts if they crush the can before placing them in the correct bin.

Most recyciling facilities use single-stream systems - which means that everything arrives mixed together and is then sorted by high-tech sensors.

The sensors work on material type and shape, so crunching a can to a flat shape means it is less likely to be recognised and sorted.

Even worse, the crushed cans could be mistaken for cardboard or paper, which would lead to the entire batch of paper recycling being sent to the landfill.

A spokesperson for US firm Recyclebank explained: ‘While cans are recycled at high rates, more than 40 billion cans still end up in landfills in the U.S. each year. That’s $800 million of lost material that could otherwise be recycled back into a new product.’"

Are you recycling the proper way?
Are you recycling the proper way? Picture: GETTY

Metro investigated the problem to see if it also an issue facing UK recycling plants, or if it only impacted American services. They discovered that even on this side of the ocean, a crushed can is a big problem for sensors used.

Sean Pettitt, the director of Purely Waste Solutions, told Metro.co.uk: ‘If you put all of your recyclables in the same bin which then goes to a materials recovery facility to be segregated, it can make it harder for a squashed can to be separated.

‘The reason for this is that it is easier for equipment to sort intact aluminium cans due to the larger surface area of the material for the eddy current separator to detect.'

However, as long as you keep all of your recyclable cans in a separate container, then even when crushed the cans should be detectable to the recycling sensors.

READ MORE: Eco-friendly cleaning brands and products to spruce up your Spring clean

Latest News

See more Latest News

Snapchat shares climb as user numbers return to growth

UK & World

Woman wakes up from coma 27 years after school bus crash

UK & World

What Donald Trump can expect from state visit

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kelly is sporting a neon look on today's show

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her neon jacket

Showbiz

Peter Kay was recently spotted out in public for the first time in a year

Where has Peter Kay been, why did he cancel his tour and how is the Car Share comedian doing?

Celebrities

Shila Iqbal has apologised for her offensive tweets

Shila Iqbal apologises for tweets that got her sacked from Emmerdale
Pink pictured with husband Carey Hart and their two children

Pink reveals why she won't post pictures of her children on social media anymore

Showbiz

Are your sunglasses damaging your health? (stock image)

Millions of Brits are wearing sunglasses that are putting them at risk of BLINDNESS, expert warns

Lifestyle

The 'tap out' game causes children to hurt each other for fun

Mum warns parents over dangerous 'tap out' game played by children

Lifestyle