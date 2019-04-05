Single mum-of-three claims it's "more expensive" to work full-time

5 April 2019, 08:48 | Updated: 5 April 2019, 08:49

Stephanie shocked viewers on Channel 5's Spray Tan Mums
Stephanie shocked viewers on Channel 5's Spray Tan Mums. Picture: Channel 5

Stephanie auditioned for The X Factor, but decided to give up on her singing dreams after giving birth to her first child

A single mum-of-three has controversially claimed that it's "impossible" to get a job that suits her lifestyle and argued that it is "more expensive" to work full-time.

Stephanie - star of Channel 5's Spray Tan Mums: Single and Proud - explained: "When I work I have to be self-employed because as a single mum with three kids working full-time, it costs me more money to put them in the after-school club and the breakfast club.

"I just want to sort myself out now, look after myself, pay my own bills. I'm just looking to my future and that's all I can do every day."

The documentary follows a number of single mums from Liverpool who are attempting to set up their own beauty salon businesses while juggling motherhood.

Stephanie said it's 'more expensive' to work full-time
Stephanie said it's 'more expensive' to work full-time. Picture: CHANNEL 5

After auditioning for The X Factor, Stephanie abandoned her hopes of becoming a chart-topping singer after falling pregnant with her first child Taylor, now 13. She has since had two more children: Mischa, eight, and Mason, five.

The ambitious businesswoman-in-making said she couldn't care less about people's opinion of her work ethic.

Stephanie claimed: "I honestly couldn't care less what anyone thinks about me being a single mum... It's no one else's business. I don't pay my bills with opinions...

"In reality it's impossible to get a full-time job when you're a single mum, if you haven't got family and friends who are going to babysit or whatever."

READ MORE: Louise Redknapp Opens Up About Life As A Single Mum

Latest News

See more Latest News

Green risks new pensions row over Topshop funding cut

UK & World

Sergio Aguero in contention for Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final against Brighton

Sport

Birmingham pub bombings: Botched IRA warning call led to 21 deaths, jury finds

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

London Celebrity Sightings - March 5, 2019

Holly and Phil will be replaced by Emily Attak and John Barrowman during their break from This Morning

TV & Movies

The 'consent condoms' are currently available in Argentina

You can now buy 'consent condoms' that can only be opened by two people

Lifestyle

Sean Slater is returning to EastEnders

Sean Slater to return to EastEnders as mum Jean battles cancer

TV & Movies

The couple have been blasted for their 'cruel' prank

YouTuber parents blasted for telling their six-year-old daughter they'd given away the dog then filming her cry

Lifestyle

Holly and Stacey were quizzed on their sex lives in last night's episode

Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon shock Celebrity Juice viewers with VERY x-rated sex confession

Celebrities

Danny Dyer has starred as Mick Carter on EastEnders since 2013

Danny Dyer wants breast reduction surgery to get rid of "man boobs"

Showbiz