Social distancing rules relaxed for couples in 'established relationships'

The rules on social distancing have been updated (stock images). Picture: Getty

The government has updated its social distancing guidance for couples in England who live apart.

Couples who are in 'established relationships' will no longer need to socially distance, following an update on government guidelines.

Ministers have relaxed the rules that previously meant partners who live apart couldn't kiss or hold hands, but those in the 'early stages of a relationship' will still need to socially distance.

According to Sky News, the Department of Health and Social Care's guidance reads: "People in an established relationship do not need to socially distance".

People in 'established relationships' do not need to socially distance (stock image). Picture: Getty

However, it adds that those in "the early stages of a relationship" should "take particular care to follow the guidance on social distancing".

The guidance continues: "If you intend to have close contact with someone, you should discuss how you can help to prevent risks of transmission as a couple, for example, by ensuring you are both avoiding close contact with people you do not live with."

"You should still limit close contact as much as possible when providing these types of care, and take other precautions such as washing hands and opening windows for ventilation."

