Nick Kyrgios sued by Wimbledon spectator after claiming she was 'drunk out of her mind'

24 August 2022, 17:17

Nick Kyrgios being sued by Wimbledon spectator who he complained about during the 2022 Men's Final
Nick Kyrgios being sued by Wimbledon spectator who he complained about during the 2022 Men's Final. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Anna Palus is suing tennis player Nick Kyrgios after he said she had had '700 drinks' during a Wimbledon match.

Nick Kyrgios, 27, is being sued by the woman he claimed was "drunk out of her mind" at a Wimbledon match.

Anna Palus was in the crowd for the Wimbledon 2022 Men's final where Kyrgios lost out the winning title to Novak Djokovic.

During the match, the tennis pro complained that she was distracting him while he was serving, telling the Umpire at the time: "She is distracting me when I am serving in a Wimbledon final. She is drunk out of her mind in the first row speaking to me in the middle of the game, so kick her out."

He continued: "I know which one she is, it's the one who looks like she has had about 700 drinks... she is talking to me in the middle of the point every time I get the ball."

Nick Kyrgios said on the day that she had had '700 drinks'
Nick Kyrgios said on the day that she had had '700 drinks'. Picture: Getty

Now, Anna has instructed her solicitors to bring defamation proceedings against Kyrgios.

In a statement via her solicitors Brett Wilson LLP, she said: "Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios' false allegation was broadcast to and read by millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress."

Watch the moment here:

She added: "I am not litigious, but after much consideration I have concluded that I have no alternative but to instruct my solicitors to bring defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios in order to clear my name.

"The need to obtain vindication and to prevent repetition of the allegation are the only reasons for taking legal action."

"I hope that Mr Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter. However, if he is unwilling to do this, I am committed to obtaining vindication in the High Court."

Anna added that any damages will be donated to charity.

Anna is a Polish lawyer who was attending the Wimbledon final with her mother the day the comments were made.

Following Kyrgios' complaint, she was temporarily removed from the audience.

