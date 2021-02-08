Storm Darcy: 'Beast from the East 2' brings big freeze and heavy snow to the UK

8 February 2021, 08:09 | Updated: 8 February 2021, 08:39

Storm Darcy has arrived in the UK (right: stock image)
Storm Darcy has arrived in the UK (right: stock image). Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

UK weather: Many parts of the country will be impacted by Storm Darcy today as temperatures plummet and weather warnings in place.

Many parts of the UK are waking up to a fresh blanket of snow this morning, as Storm Darcy takes hold in the country.

Dubbed by some as the 'Beast from the East 2', temperatures are set to plummet this week, with some parts of the country being left with a foot of snow.

The Met Office has said that the 'bitterly cold' weather comes from strong easterly winds arriving from Ukraine and the Black Sea.

Storm Darcy brought heavy snow to Scotland over the weekend
Storm Darcy brought heavy snow to Scotland over the weekend. Picture: Getty

A number of weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place today until Wednesday, with Eastern areas of Britain among the most affected.

The storm has been dubbed by some as the 'Beast from the East 2'
The storm has been dubbed by some as the 'Beast from the East 2'. Picture: Getty

The east of England, along with London and the south-east, are affected by amber warnings for snow until midday, meaning that widespread travel disruption and power cuts are expected.

Another amber warning covering an area between Sheffield, Lincoln and Nottingham, is in place from 6am until 2pm today (Monday 8 February). People in these areas should expect 'frequent heavy snow showers', which could lead to travel disruption.

The Met Office said: "Monday will start cold for all.

"Snow will continue to fall in southeast England, with further snow showers elsewhere."

