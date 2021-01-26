Supermarkets issue new Covid rules for families and couples shopping together

There are new rules in place at supermarkets. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons have updated their Covid restrictions.

As the whole country does their bit to stop the spread of coronavirus, now some supermarkets have brought in new rules to keep their customers safe.

As well as refusing entry to anyone not wearing a mask, they have reduced the number of shoppers in their stores.

Check out current rules for Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons.

Tesco

Tesco is continuing to limit the number of customers and has also introduced a 'one-in, one-out' system.

Customers are now encouraged to only enter its stores alone, but those with a carer or children can continue to shop together.

Tesco is urging shoppers to come alone. Picture: PA Images

Tesco is also encouraging people to stay at home and ‘shop only when you need to’.

Bosses have said: “Please shop alone unless you’re a carer or with children. We also encourage you to only shop when you need to, in line with government guidance to stay at home.”

Read More: Summer holidays abroad could be off under new plans to put UK travellers in quarantine hotels

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's has now significantly reduced the number of customers allowed into its stores.

It has also banned anyone shopping in groups or couples, with employees challenging anyone who is not obeying the rules.

Sainsbury's shoppers should shop alone where possible. Picture: PA Images

A statement reads: "To help manage the number of customers in our stores, you must shop on your own."

“We will also challenge customers who are shopping in groups.”

Children are allowed f they’re unable to be left in the care of another adult at home.

Asda

Asda is also controlling the number of customers entering its stores, with the shop confirming ‘all stores have a maximum capacity’.

Children are still permitted in cases where they "cannot be left alone”, but some stores will only allow one family member to enter at one time.

Security marshals are still at the front of stores to ensure all customers are following the rules.

Aldi

Aldi asks shoppers to ‘come alone if possible’, with customer numbers dramatically reduced.

A statement explains: "We are encouraging all customers to try and reduce the number of family members they bring with them into our stores."

"Of course, we ask that all store staff use their discretion with children and parents."

Morrisons

Morrisons has encouraged customers to ‘please shop with as few people as possible’, but people are permitted to shop with a carer and with children.

A parent asked the supermarket giant if they could bring their teenage son to help carry the shopping, and they responded that "this shouldn't be an issue if he is there to support you".

Now Read: UK weather: Met Office issues severe warnings for snow and flooding as temperatures plunge