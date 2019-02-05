Takeaway customer labelled 'Humpty Dumpty cow', 'fat' and 'ugly after leaving bad review on Facebook

Lauren Barrass was stunned by the abuse she recieved from her local takeaway. Picture: Kennedy News

The owner's sons trolled Lauren Barrass after she posted online about her the bad service and small portions she had received from her local fast food joint.

A woman was shellshocked to be labelled a "Humpty Dumpty cow" after criticising portion sizes from her local takeaway.

Lauran Barrass, 25, was shocked by the messages she received from the sons of a local restauranteur after she posted a bad review of her order online.

After ordering a £15 munchie box from the Eastend Diner in Blakelaw, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, she allegedly rang and complained about the small portions but whoever she spoke to on the phone "point blank" refused to refund her.

Lauren said: "When our order came [boyfriend] Jamie took it into the kitchen and I just heard 'are you joking?'

"The portion sizes were ridiculous so we rang the takeaway to say 'sorry, this isn't what we were expecting. It is really small - I'm wondering if you could come and pick it back up and give us a refund'.

So I have just bought a indians munchie box from east end diner in Blake law £15.50 it has 9 chips a rolled up nan bread... Posted by Lauren Barrass on Sunday, 27 January 2019

"The person we initially spoke to said he wasn't going to pay to send a driver to pick it back up because they'd have to pay the driver.

"The manager came on and reiterated what his colleague had said and started getting quite aggressive on the phone.

"Jamie, out of sheer disgust, just ended the phone call."

Following her complaint on Facebook she then started to receive abuse from the owner's sons which branded her a whole host of ugly names included "Humpty Dumpty lookalike cow" and "tramp".

A message sent by one of the Eastend Diner's sons on facebook to Lauren. Picture: Kennedy News

In a post written publicly on Facebook one of the owners sons Siffu blasted Lauren and said: "You know what it is [my] dad's had his business in Blakelaw for over 20 years and had never had this problem.

"All of a sudden some stingy b****h start talking about [my] dad's business...Well guess what b***h [my] dad's still laughing all the way to the bank every day.'He still lives in a million pound house and drives the very best of cars and wears Rolex watches!!

"Everyone in Blakelaw knows who I am it's easy to get my number... if you have a f***ing problem ring me U F***ING TRAMPS!"

Following the abuse Lauren received online many locals have boycotted the Eastend Diner and took to their Facebook page to post a series of reviews about their poor customer service.

Lauren claims that the men's father who owns the restaurant wrote an apology on the takeaway's Facebook but it seems it has now been deleted.

It read: "It has been brought to my attention the absolute chaos that has exploded over Facebook and I would like to publicly apologise for the utter disregard and lack of respect my sons have had in dealing with a bad review.

"I am mortified at the shame they have brought to my business door and upon my family.'Both of them no longer work for the business and I intend to keep it this way!

"This utter disregard and lack of respect should not be happening in this day and age.'I'm truly sorry for the hurt, upset and vile comments made by them.'Please accept my apology as a means to go on."