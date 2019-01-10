Disabled man, 26 and his girlfriend, 25 attacked by trolls who brand their relationship 'disgusting'

Shane Burcaw and his girlfriend Holly Aylward have revealed what vile trolls say about them. Picture: Instagram @shaneburcaw

By Alice Westoby

An American couple have been attacked online for their 'interabled' relationship by vile trolls.

Shane Burcaw and his girlfriend Hannah Aylward have been dating for three years and share their relationship online through a series of vlogs on their YouTube channel.

But vile trolls have attacked the pair online due to the fact that Shane is disabled and Hannah isn't.

Shane suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy and relies on a wheelchair but this doesn't hinder his relationship with Hannah as the pair have shared snaps of themselves travelling the world together in locations such as Paris and London.

The couple post regularly on their separate Instagram pages as well as uploading videos onto their YouTube channel Squirmy and Grubs.

Most of the comments on the couple's posts are positive with many supporting their loving relationship but as always there are trolls who have left particularly vile comments.

One branded the couple "abnormal and frankly disgusting" while another claimed that Hannah had "a couple of screws loose" for wanting to be in a relationship with Shane.

But despite the disturbing comments the pair continue to share their adventures together with their 130,000 YouTube subscribers.

Many of their fans praised them for breaking down the stigma around 'interabled' relationships with one particularly lovely comment which read: "I also have SMA and seeing that an actual relationship is possible warms my heart."

Hannah who was born in Minnesota and Pennsylvania born Shane met after Hannah saw a documentary about Shane's life and got in touch.