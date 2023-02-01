Teacher strikes: Full list of schools closed in the UK today

Is your child's school open today? Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

School closures in your area today: Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, East Sussex and Devon school closures revealed...

More than 4.5million children are expected to stay home today as teachers strike across the UK.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) in England and Wales are walking out from thousands of schools today in a row over pay.

Despite crisis talks between Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and the general secretaries of unions representing teachers and headteachers, the walkouts are still going ahead.

Now parents and guardians up and down the country are wondering whether their children will be heading to school today.

Teachers will be striking again this month. Picture: Getty Images

Here’s a full list of the schools closed in England today:

Bedfordshire school closures

Check the council website here for school closures.

Buckinghamshire school closures

Check here to see which schools are closed today.

Cambridgeshire school closures

A list of closures can be found here.

Cornwall school closures

Cornwall Council has issued a list of school closures.

County Durham school closures

A full list of closures in County Durham can be seen here.

Cumbria school closures

Cumbria will list there closures on the council website here.

Devon school closures

The affected schools can be seen on the website.

Derbyshire school closures

Check the latest updates for Derbyshire here.

East Sussex school closures

School closures for East Sussex are listed here.

Essex school closures

Essex Council has posted a list of closures here.

Gloucestershire school closures

See here for all the closures in Gloustershire.

Hampshire school closures

School closures in Hampshire can be seen here.

Herefordshire school closures

Closures in Herefordshire can be found here.

Kent school closures

You can click here to see if your child’s school is closed.

Lancashire school closures

Check here to see the schools in Lancashire which are closed.

Leicestershire school closures

Check here to see which schools are closed.

Lincolnshire school closures

Lincolnshire council will list their school closures here.

London school closures

Those in London need to check with their borough here to see which schools are closed.

Norfolk school closures

See the website here for schools closed in Norfolk.

North Yorkshire school closures

See here to find out more information about school closures in North Yorkshire.

Nottinghamshire school closures

Nottinghamshire council has urged parents to check their school’s website for information about closures.

Oxfordshire school closures

Oxfordshire County Council said parents and guardians need to wait for information from their schools about closure plans.

Rutland school closures

The council has announced schools closures here.

Somerset school closures

School closures in Somerset can be found here.

Staffordshire school closures

Staffordshire council have revealed school closures here.

Surrey school closures

You need to head to your school's website to find out more information about Surrey.

Suffolk school closures

For school closures in Suffolk, check here.

Warwickshire school closures

Warwickshire council has more information here.West SussexCheck here for information on whether your school is closed.

Worcestershire school closures

Worcester council has information about school closures here.

Thousands of schools in England and Wales will be closed today. Picture: Getty Images

Here’s a full list of the schools closed in Wales today:

Blaenau Gwent school closures

You can find a list on the council website here.

Bridgend school closures

The council has a list of closures here.

Cardiff school closures

Check if your school in Cardiff will be affected here.

Carmarthenshire school closures

Carmarthenshire council has provided information here.

Caerphilly school closures

Caerphilly students can check if their school is closed here.

Ceredigion school closures

Check here for updates on Ceredigion.

Conwy school closures

School closures in Conwy can be found here.

Denbighshire school closures

Check here to find out which schools are closed.

Flintshire school closures

Click here to find out about school closures in Flintshire.

Gwynedd school closures

A list of school closures is here.

Isle of Anglesey school closures

Anglesey school closures are here.

Merthyr Tydfil school closures

School closures in Merthyr Tydfil can be found here.

Monmouthshire school closures

Monmouthshire council has a list of school closures here.

Neath Port Talbot school closures

A list of schools affected by the strikes can be found here.

Newport school closures

Check here for information about school closures.

Pembrokeshire school closures

Pembrokeshire council has listed information about school closures here.

Powys school closures

Check here for school closures in Powys.

Rhondda Cynon Taff school closures

Schools affected by strikes are listed on the website here.

Swansea school closures

Swansea schools affected by the strikes can be found here.

Torfaen school closures

Torfaen council has said parents should check their school’s website for closures.

Wrexham school closures

A list of the schools closed can be found here.

