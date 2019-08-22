Genius WhatsApp font change will have your friends seriously confused

WhatsApp users can change their fonts easily. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

Users of the messaging app are mindblown that you're able to change your font.

WhatsApp users have been left baffled after discovering you can change your FONT, in a newly-discovered hidden feature.

It's actually possible to make your messages on the app bold as well as italic, and you can even add a strikethrough effect - but it's the font change that's really grabbed the attention of users.

Here's how you can make the most of the secret features...

How to change the WhatsApp font

It's actually a whole lot simpler than you'd imagine.

All you need to do to change your text into a monospaced one is put a few icons before and after the message you want to change.

There's a couple of hidden features in the app. Picture: PA

You need to locate the backtick icon - which looks just like a back to front apostrophe - and you can do that by holding down the apostrophe button, it'll come up as an option then.

Place three of these before and after your messages of choice, and it'll monospace your message.

It's sure to baffle a few of your unsuspecting friends.

This shows how the monospaced font varies from the normal one. Picture: Heart

What else can you change?

If you follow the same practice - putting symbols before and after your message of choice - you can bold, italicise and strikethrough your messages.

To bold your messages, you should put one Asterix * before, and they'll come out like this.

For italics, pop an underscore _ either side for a sleek message like this.

And a strikethrough requires a tilde (which is the squiggly line) ~ for a sassy strike like this.