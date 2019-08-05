WhatsApp and Instagram are going to change their names for the first time

5 August 2019, 15:53

Faecbook have announced that WhatsApp and Instagram are changing their names
Facebook have announced that WhatsApp and Instagram are changing their names. Picture: Getty

Facebook has announced it's changing the names of WhatsApp and Instagram

Instagram and WhatsApp are changing their names for the first time.

The Facebook-owned apps will be called 'Instagram from Facebook' and 'WhatsApp from Facebook.

The social media company - owned by Mark Zuckerberg - bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

WhatsApp and Facebook are getting new names
WhatsApp and Facebook are getting new names. Picture: Getty

Online publication The Information has noted that the name-change has been "met with surprise and confusion internally".

The new "from Facebook" will show up in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. It will also show up on the app itself.

The text on your phone screen under the app won't change, however, as there won't be any room for the additional words.

Facebook said in a statement: "We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook."

