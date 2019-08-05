Only Fools and Horses cast reunite in Margate for 30th anniversary of The Jolly Boys' Outing

Only Fools and Horses cast reunite in Margate for 30th anniversary of The Jolly Boys' Outing. Picture: Getty

By Emma Clarke

2019 marks the 30th anniversary of Del Boy and the lads' first Jolly Boys' Outing to Margate, Kent.

Members of the cast of classic British sitcom Only Fools and Horses are reuniting in Margate this summer, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Jolly Boys' Outing.

The classic episode, which was filmed back in 1989, saw Del Boy, Rodney, Uncle Albert and the others pile into a coach and head to the seaside town, for their annual 'beano'.

Of course, nothing comes easily for everyone's favourite wheeler dealer; not only does coach driver Harry apparently get drunk during the journey down to the coast, Rodney gets arrested for accidentally throwing a football at a policeman, before the radio ignites the fuel line on the coach and the vehicle explodes.

The Jolly Boys are then forced to spend the night in Margate, as there's a train strike preventing them from returning to Peckham. It is during their night in Margate that Del Boy is reunited with his ex, Raquel, who is part of a magic act with the Great Raymondo.

The Jolly Boys' Outing first aired on TV 30 years ago. Picture: Getty

To celebrate the much-loved Only Fools episode, cast members, including Denzil (Paul Barber), Marlene (Sue Holderness) and Mickey Pearce (Patrick Murray) will be making guest appearances at Margate's Dreamland amusement park throughout August.

Not only will fans have the chance to meet their idols throughout the month, they can see a tonne of memorabilia at an exhibition held in the Kent seaside town.

Mangetout, Rodney, mangetout!