Tesco launches new ‘Whoosh’ rapid service which delivers groceries in an hour

Tesco is trialling a new delivery service in Wolverhampton. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Tesco is trialling a new 'Whoosh' delivery service in Wolverhampton this summer.

With most of us turning to food deliveries over the past year, now Tesco has launched a brand new rapid service.

Called Whoosh, the delivery will see drivers bring groceries to customers’ doors within an hour.

The trial is currently being tested at a store in the Midlands, but bosses hope it will be rolled out across the country if it proves popular.

Lucky shoppers in postcodes near the Wolverhampton Willenhall ­Express store will be able to try it.

Read more: Driver annoyed at potholes sends council £300 bill to fix his car

Some customers can now get a Tesco delivery within an hour. Picture: Getty Images

Orders can be placed via Tesco’s app or on their website, with customers charged a £5 delivery fee.

There is also an added £2 charge if you spend under £15,

Meanwhile, delivery is 50p more than the £4.50 rate Tesco usually charges on most other orders not made on the ‘Whoosh’ app.

There is also normally an extra £4 charge from the Tesco website if customers don’t reach the £40 minimum spend.

Chris Poad, online managing director at the supermarket giant, said: “Customers are telling us they would welcome a 60-minute delivery option.

Tesco is trialling a new one-hour delivery service. Picture: PA Images

“We'll use the pilot to understand how Whoosh could work best for both our customers and our colleagues."

This comes as several other grocery stores have turned to delivery services in recent months.

Sainsbury’s launched its own Chop Chop rapid delivery business which promises delivery within 60 minutes with a £4.99 delivery fee.

The supermarket offers its products through Deliveroo and Uber Eats, with Aldi also available on Deliveroo.

Waitrose recently got rid of its own Zoom rapid delivery business and signed a deal with Deliveroo.

This comes after it was announced shoppers will have to pay at least 10p for a plastic bag - double the minimum price previously.

The average person in England now buys just four single-use carrier bags a year from the main supermarkets, compared with 140 in 2014.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: "The introduction of the 5p charge has been a phenomenal success, driving down sales of harmful plastic bags in supermarkets by a remarkable 95%.

"We know we must go further to protect our natural environment and oceans, which is why we are now extending this charge to all businesses."

Now read: Greece reveal new beach rules, with sun lounger distancing and a ban on bar music