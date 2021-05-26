Greece reveal new beach rules, with sun lounger distancing and a ban on bar music

Greece beaches have introduced new Covid rules. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Greece has new rules for tourists visiting this summer including social distancing on sun loungers and curfews.

Holidays to Greece might be a little way off yet, but authorities have recently introduced some new beach rules to keep tourists safe.

The country is currently on the UK's amber list destinations, which means Brits should only travel if they have a genuine reason such as work.

But with hopes that it could be added to the green list later this summer, the country has ruled that umbrellas and sun loungers will need to be placed at least 4m apart on the beach.

Read more: Dr Jenny Harries says it's 'looking good' that England Covid restrictions will end on June 21

Brits are not currently allowed to travel to Greece on holiday. Picture: Getty Images

Lonely Planet reports that all beds will be regularly disinfected, while beach bar employees and resort staff will have to wear face masks and undergo regular Covid-19 testing.

Meanwhile beach bars, restaurants and cafés will be banned from playing music, to stop people needing to raise their voices in order to be heard.

Shouting and singing could lead to more particles being spread in the air.

Face masks are currently mandatory in all public places in Greece, both indoors and outdoors.

Sun loungers must be four metres apart on Greek beaches. Picture: PA Images

However, it has been reported holidaymakers won’t have to wear them while sunbathing or swimming in the sea.

Hotels and other accommodation has already been open in Greece this Spring, as well as tourist attractions, restaurants and bars.

But music in these venues is also banned and there is currently a curfew in place from 12:30am to 5am.

This comes after Greece recently reopened to visitors who can show proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel, or those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Despite this, the UK government is still advising people not to travel to countries on the ‘amber list’ until it is safe to do so.

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson recently told The Sun: "Our advice hasn't changed in regards to amber list countries.

"We have been clear that people shouldn't be travelling to amber list countries for the purposes of holidays."

Meanwhile, Brits in need of a holiday can fly to Portugal, which is currently on the ‘green list’.

If you want to travel there, you need proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure.

You will then need another two negative Covid tests as you arrive back in the UK, but you will not need to isolate.

Now read: Can I go on holiday to amber list countries?