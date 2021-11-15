Brits who test positive for Covid 'may no longer have to isolate' in major update

Those who test positive for Covid may no longer have to isolate. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

Reports suggest that Covid self isolation rules could be scrapped by the government early next year.

Those who test positive for coronavirus may no longer have to isolate, reports suggest.

According to The Telegraph, the government is currently looking at ways to get rid of track and trace altogether in a bid to return to normal life.

Ministers are also keen to scrap the law which requires infected Brits to stay indoors for ten days.

Brits may no longer have to isolate. Picture: Getty Images

The publication states that Covid would be treated just like the flu, with the focus on tackling local outbreaks and protecting hospitals and care homes.

Branded ‘Operation Rampdown’, these new rules could come into force as soon as March 2022, while Covid is expected to remain at ‘endemic’ level for years.

This is a disease or condition which is regularly found but at a much lower level than a pandemic.

While it is thought that nothing will change before next year, Professor Robert Dingwall, of Nottingham Trent University, told The Sun: “I very much welcome the fact people are planning for the end of the emergency and the restoration of everyday life.

The government is looking to get the UK back to normal. Picture: Alamy

“Treating Covid like any other respiratory infection should encourage people to dial down the fear and anxiety that have bedevilled the country for the past couple of years.”

This comes after the Prime Minister reassured people across England that Christmas 2021 will be lockdown free.

Last month, Boris Johnson said that "any kind of lockdown" is "not on the cards", while urging the over 50s to book in to receive their booster jabs.

When asked by journalists if he can guarantee us a good Christmas during his trip to Rome for the G20 Summit, he replied: "I see no evidence whatever to think that any kind of lockdown is on the cards.”

He added: "We're watching the numbers every day. Yes, it's true that cases are high. But they do not currently constitute any reason to go to Plan B.

"I think it's agreed among absolutely everybody, apart from possibly the Labour Party, so we're sticking with the plan. And I think rather than thinking new restrictions the best thing everybody can do is get that booster jab as soon as you're offered it."