What time does lockdown end in England?

30 November 2020, 12:06

Boris Johnson announced the lockdown will end on December 2
Boris Johnson announced the lockdown will end on December 2. Picture: PA Images

What time does lockdown finish in England? Find out all the new rules...

England is coming out of a month long lockdown this week, with all non essential shops allowed to re-open once more.

The country will once again return to a Tier system, with strict social distancing rules in place depending on which area you are in.

But what time does lockdown end? And when are the shops allowed to reopen? Here’s what we know...

What time does lockdown end on December 2?

Last week, Boris Johnson announced England's current lockdown would come to an end on December 2.

Lockdown ends in England on December 2
Lockdown ends in England on December 2. Picture: PA Images

This means the country will head into its Tier system on 12.01am on Wednesday, December 2.

While there are still three Tiers, they have stricter rules than those in November.

Under Tier 1, or ‘medium alert’ lockdown, people will have to follow the rule of six both indoors and outdoors.

Pubs and restaurants can now stay open until 11pm, while travel should be minimised and people should continue to work from home if possible.

‘High alert’ Tier 2 bans households mixing indoor, while the rule of six applies outdoors.

Pubs are also banned from opening unless they can provide a ‘substantial meal’ for all customers.

Tier 3 remains the ‘very high’ Tier and bans mixing of any kind in indoor venues or gardens, but the rule of six applies in outdoor public settings.

Pubs and restaurants in this tier must close unless for delivery or takeaway.

Just three areas - Isle of Wight, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly - are in the lowest lockdown tier.

The rest of the country has been put in the two higher tiers. To see which tier your area is in, you can check the Government website here.

There will be different rules this Christmas, with three households able to form a "Christmas bubble" between 23 and 27 December, which will allow families to mix indoors and stay overnight.

Bubbles will be allowed to meet each other in each other's homes, at a place of worship or in an outdoor public space, or garden.

The bubbles will be fixed so households in your Christmas bubble can't bubble with anyone else.

There will be no limit to the number of people who can join a bubble in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, but the Scottish government has said Christmas bubbles should contain no more than eight people.

Children under 12 don’t count in the total.

When do non-essential shops reopen in England?

When are non-essential shops opening in England?

