Will we be able to travel over the New Year?

23 December 2021, 10:16

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Will I be able to go on holiday this week? Here’s everything we know about the travel rules…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With Covid cases in the UK on the rise, Christmas plans have once again been thrown into chaos.

The government recently introduced new ‘Plan B’ measures to try and slow the spread of the Omicron variant, while Boris Johnson hasn’t ruled out imposing more restrictions.

But will we be able to travel after Christmas? Here’s what we know…

There are fears holidays could be cancelled
There are fears holidays could be cancelled. Picture: Getty Images

Will we be able to go on holiday abroad over the New Year?

It is not known whether we will be able to travel freely after Christmas.

While there are no current travel rules within the UK, reports have suggested the Prime Minister could initiate ‘Step 2’ restrictions on December 27 or 28.

If this came into force, it could mean a ban on travel abroad.

Mr Johnson is set to announce whether any more restrictions will come into force later this week.

Which countries can we currently travel to?

At the time of writing, no countries or territories are on the ‘red list’ in England.

Spain has tightened their entry requirements
Spain has tightened their entry requirements. Picture: Alamy

However, some European countries have started banning British tourists due to worries over Omicron.

France was the first country to stop anyone from the UK entering, with travellers needing an essential reason for their trip unless they are French nationals, residents or hauliers.

Germany also recently banned all UK tourists from visiting, with airlines banned from transporting anyone from Britain who isn’t a German citizen or resident, their partners and children.

Meanwhile, Spain has just tightened entry requirements for UK visitors, with unvaccinated travellers from Britain banned from entering the country.

Many people are worried their holidays will be cancelled
Many people are worried their holidays will be cancelled. Picture: Alamy

This means all UK travellers who reach its territory are required to fill in a Health Control Form before their trip.

In addition, they are required to present proof of full vaccination, which means a negative PCR test is no longer accepted and all travellers aged 12 and over must be fully vaccinated to enter.

Will we be able to holiday in the UK after Christmas?

This is also unknown at the moment, with Mr Johnson yet to announce what will happen after Christmas.

If England returned to ‘Step 2’ restrictions, it would mean domestic hotels, hostels and B&Bs would have to close, while campsites and self-contained holiday accommodation would be open to single households or support bubbles only.

Scotland and Wales have already announced plans to tighten their Covid restrictions from Boxing Day.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister announced all outdoor events will be limited to 500 people, and indoor events limited to 200 people seated, or 100 standing.

Venues will also be required to have one-metre physical distancing for any events still going ahead.

The Welsh government said all sporting events would be held behind closed doors from 26 December and introduced a legal requirement to work from home unless there was a reasonable excuse not to.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Philip: Service of thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh to take place in spring next year

UK & World

Harry and Meghan: First picture of couple's daughter Lilibet is released

UK & World

COVID-19: More than a million had virus in UK in one week in new record - ONS estimate

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Olly Murs has long dreamed of bringing out an album of festive hits

Olly Murs shares dream to release a Christmas album

Christmas

Louise Thompson announced the birth of her baby in a lengthy Instagram post

Louise Thompson reveals she almost died giving birth as she announces arrival of son Leo

Celebrities

Getting children to sleep on Christmas Eve doesn't have to be a battle

These five simple tricks will get kids to sleep early on Christmas Eve

Lifestyle

Here's how to watch your favourite soap this Christmas

Christmas soap schedule: When are Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale on?

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was beside himself at the record-breaking moment

Bradley Walsh in shock as The Chase contestant beats Beast in huge £101k offer

TV & Movies

A woman is furious at her ex-husband's new bride

‘My ex’s new girlfriend has asked to wear my wedding dress’

Lifestyle

This fan theory could completely change the way you see Love Actually...

Love Actually fan theory could change the way you see the affair storyline

TV & Movies

Tracy Metcalfe actress Amy Walsh is pregnant

Inside Emmerdale star Amy Walsh's pregnancy with EastEnders actor

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon shared a new photo of Rose

Stacey Solomon shares adorable new Christmas photos of baby Rose

Celebrities

Will Emily in Paris return for season three? Here's what we know...

Will there be a season three of Emily in Paris? Here's what the cast have said...

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer returns on New Year's Day

The first Masked Singer UK clues as 12 new mystery celebs get into costume

TV & Movies

Chrishell and Jason have announced their split

Chrishell Stause confirms she split from Jason Oppenheim because he doesn't want kids

Celebrities

Lucas has returned for season two of the Netflix show

Who plays Gabriel in Emily in Paris?

TV & Movies

This is how you can spot the Ursid Meteor Shower this week

Here's how you can watch the Ursid Meteor Shower tonight

Lifestyle

Get to know Emily in Paris newcomer Lucien

Who plays Alfie in Emily in Paris? Get to know Lucien Laviscount

Celebrities