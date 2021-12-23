Spain Covid restrictions: What are the new entry requirements?

23 December 2021, 09:44

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What are Spain's entry requirements for Covid? Here's what we know...

France and Germany recently banned all UK tourists from visiting as Omicron Covid cases continue to rise.

And now there are fears that other European countries, such as Spain, could follow suit in the coming days.

But what are the Covid restrictions in Spain? Here’s what we know…

Here's how you can travel to Spain this winter
Here's how you can travel to Spain this winter. Picture: Alamy

What are Spain’s entry requirements?

Spain recently tightened entry requirements for UK visitors, with unvaccinated travellers from Britain banned from entering the country.

This means all UK travellers who reach its territory are required to fill in a Health Control Form before their trip.

In addition, they are required to present proof of full vaccination, which means a negative PCR test is no longer accepted and all travellers aged 12 and over must be fully vaccinated to enter.

And the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez hasn’t ruled out tightening rules even more in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Spanish PM said a meeting this week would “evaluate new measures that could be introduced in the coming weeks”.

A statement read: “This call, which will have a telematic format and will be carried out from the Senate, which is the home of each and every one of the territories of Spain, has as its objective the analysis of the evolution of the pandemic and the study of measures shared to deal with it.”

Fins out more on the Gov.uk website HERE.

What are the Covid restrictions in Spain?

Mr Sánchez recently announced plans for mandatory face-coverings outside. The rule was dropped six months ago, but now has been re-introduced.

The entry requirements for Spain have changed
The entry requirements for Spain have changed. Picture: Alamy

In Spain, the Omicron variant is believed to account for almost half of infections.

The PM told regional leaders the mask measure would be put to ministers and signed into law before Christmas and also announced an acceleration of the vaccine booster programme.

This comes after the French authorities announced that non-essential travel from the UK had been banned due to Omicron variant concerns.

Germany has also decided to tighten their restriction for arrivals from the UK with most tourists now banned.

Prince Philip: Service of thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh to take place in spring next year

Harry and Meghan: First picture of couple's daughter Lilibet is released

COVID-19: More than a million had virus in UK in one week in new record - ONS estimate

