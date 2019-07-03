Do I need a TV licence, how much does one cost in the UK, can I be fined and are they still free for over 75s?

TV licences in the UK are changing for those aged 75 and older. Picture: PA Images

TV licences are required in the UK for those who watch television shows, stream them online or download them.

TV licences are about to change for a large group of people in the UK.

But do you actually need one, can you get fined for not having a TV licence and how much do they cost? We reveal all.

Do I need a TV licence?

You must purchase a TV licence in the UK if you:

- Watch or record programmes on a TV, computer or device as they're broadcast

- Download or watch BBC programmes on iPlayer - whether live or on catch up

How much is it?

A TV licence in the UK costs £154.50 for the year, or £52.00 for those with black and white television sets.

Should you wish to pay monthly instalments, you can break it down to £25.75 a month, or you can pay quarterly instalments of £39.87 every three months.

Can I get fined for not having a TV licence?

Failure to get a valid TV licence can results in a fine of up to £1,000.

You should first receive warnings via the post.

Are they still free for over 75s?

Those who are 75-years-old and above, are entitled to a free TV licence.

Earlier this month (June 2019) it was confirmed by the BBC that millions of over 75s may have to pay for their TV licences in full from June 2020.

In an official statement, BBC's Chairman David Clementi stated: "We think it’s fair to those over 75 but also to all our audiences for whom there was no appetite for the level of cuts that would have been necessary if the concession had been extended."

He added: "There are people for whom this will be unwelcome news, who have not paid until now but will do so."