UK weather: temperatures to plummet below -10C in Arctic freeze

3 March 2021, 07:39 | Updated: 3 March 2021, 07:42

Temperatures look set to plummet this week (stock images)
Temperatures look set to plummet this week (stock images). Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

UK weather: Severe fog warnings have been issued in eastern, southeastern and southwestern parts of the country overnight

Temperatures look set to plummet across the UK as heavy fog sets in in the country.

The Mirror reports that freezing temperatures will set in later this week, with the Met Office predicting lows of -10C in parts of Scotland this weekend as an Arctic freeze sets in.

There have also been Yellow warnings issued for parts of the country overnight, as thick fog descends in London, and parts of the east, southeast and southwest of England.

Fog has descended on parts of the country this morning (stock image)
Fog has descended on parts of the country this morning (stock image). Picture: Getty

The Met Office has advised motorists to be careful in much of the east of the country, due to thick fog and mist on the roads.

The colder weather comes after a spell of warm and sunny weather in the UK, which saw temperatures reach as high as 18C in Norfolk, England, on 24 February.

An Arctic freeze will descend on the UK this week (stock image)
An Arctic freeze will descend on the UK this week (stock image). Picture: Getty

The milder weather has already been taken over by lows of 4C and fog this week - which looks set to get chillier over the course of the week.

A Met Office spokesperson told the Mirror: "It may be chilly for some tonight, but it will be cold and frosty for most first thing on Saturday morning, when temperatures in some sheltered glens in Scotland could be as low as minus 10 Celsius!"

