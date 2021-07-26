UK weather: More flood warnings as torrential rain and thunderstorms batter Britain

26 July 2021, 08:19

The weather is looking very wet this week
The weather is looking very wet this week. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

The Met Office has predicted more rain and thunderstorms are headed for Britain this week.

It looks like summer is well and truly on hold this week, as even more rain is headed for the UK.

After a very wet and windy weekend, the unsettled weather will continue through the start of the week.

As we head into today, the Met Office has said there will be more 'scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms' in parts of the south.

There is more rain on the way in the UK
There is more rain on the way in the UK. Picture: Alamy

Temperatures will remain very warm, but six warnings predict flooding is 'imminent' across the south east.

According to the Environment Agency, flood warnings are in place across the following areas:

  • Beverley Brook at West Barnes
  • Beverley Brook at Worcester Park
  • Bumpstead Brook through Steeple Bumpstead to New England
  • Monktonmead Brook at St Johns
  • The Stour Brook from Haverhill to Sturmer
  • Whitwell, Wroxall, Langbridge, Alverstone on the Eastern Yar

There are also 18 flood alerts in place across the south east and further west.

Tonight, showery rain, some heavy, will hit northern Ireland, reaching other western and southwestern parts later.

Parts of London were left flooded on Sunday
Parts of London were left flooded on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

As for Tuesday, some parts of the UK will start fine, but showers will become increasingly widespread and ‘heavy and thundery’ in places.

This comes after torrential showers and thunderstorms caused flooding across parts of London on Sunday, with two hospitals declaring major incidents.

East London's Whipps Cross and Newham hospitals urged patients to use other A&Es for urgent care, while ambulances are being redirected.

On Twitter, Newham Hospital said: "We're still here if you need us but to help us while we fix things, please attend a neighbouring hospital if possible."

The rain has also caused severe flooding in homes, roads and stations, with the London fire brigade saying it had taken about 300 flooding-related calls over a few hours.

Officials have warned people not to travel in the conditions unless it is necessary.

