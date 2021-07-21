Met Office forecasts second big heatwave next month

The weather is set to heat up next month. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

Another spell of hot weather is heading for the UK next month, according to forecasters.

While we’re still in the middle of a stifling heatwave here in the UK, things are set to cool off for the weekend.

But it looks like the high temperatures could make a return next month, with the Met Office predicting a second band of hot weather is on the way in August.

Between August 2-16, the forecasters have predicted: "Into early August, warmer and drier-than-average conditions look likely to return for much of the UK, although there is an increased risk of thunderstorms, especially in the southeast.

Things are set to hot up again next month. Picture: Alamy

"By mid-August confidence becomes rather low, but with changeable conditions most likely.

"Above-average temperatures continue to be signalled for much of the period, perhaps becoming very warm or hot at times in the south."

Meanwhile, the mercury is set to stay very high over the next couple of days, with experts warning some areas in the west could reach 33°C.

An amber weather warning has even been put in place for Wales and the entire South-West of England, as well as parts of southern and central England.

The Met Office's chief operational meteorologist Steven Ramsdale said: "Many areas will continue to reach heatwave thresholds but the amber extreme heat warning focuses on western areas where the most unusually high temperatures are likely to persist.

The Met Office added: “The impacts of extreme heat can be many and varied. It can have health consequences, especially for those who are particularly vulnerable, and it can impact infrastructure, including transport and energy, as well as the wider business community.”

This comes after Northern Ireland experienced its hottest day ever.

Another heatwave is headed for the UK in August. Picture: Alamy

On Saturday, the temperature hit 31.2°C (88.1F) in Ballywatticock, County Down.

It broke the previous record of 30.8°C, which was first reached on 30 July 1976.

The Met Office said on Twitter: "Today is provisionally the hottest day ever recorded in Northern Ireland.

"Ballywatticock in County Down reached 31.2°C at 15.40.

"Previously, 30.8°C was the highest temperature recorded in Northern Ireland, reached on July 12 1983 and June 30 1976."