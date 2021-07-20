You can buy a 8ft swimming pool to go in your garden for less than £20

The inflatable pool was shared to a bargains Facebook group. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing & Bargains

Home Bargains are selling an incredible 8ft swimming pool that's just perfect for this summer weather.

After a rainy start to the month, many of us are now well and truly melting in the hottest weather of the year so far.

Temperatures have reached as high as 31C over the last week, and the warm weather looks set to continue over the next few days.

If you're looking for ways to keep cool in the heat, we may have found the perfect solution - as Home Bargains are selling an incredible - and cheap - inflatable pool.

The 'Star Buy's item costs £19.99 and measures 8ft by 5 inches. It was shared to Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains, where it proved hugely popular - racking up thousands of likes and comments.

The incredible pool costs less than £20. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing & Bargains

The pools have been spotted in Home Bargains. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing & Bargains

The hottest temperature of the year was recorded on Sunday in all nations in the United Kingdom, with 31.6C being measured at Heathrow.

As reported by the Mirror, a Met Office spokesperson said: "We are expecting temperatures to continue on the high side right through until Thursday, although the day-to-day detail will change and there is a tendency for the highest maximum temperatures to migrate west.

"So, we are expecting Monday and Tuesday for the maximum temperatures to be in the South West and in South Wales, and then later in the week temperatures climbing across Northern Ireland and the North West."