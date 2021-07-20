You can buy a 8ft swimming pool to go in your garden for less than £20

20 July 2021, 11:50 | Updated: 20 July 2021, 17:14

The inflatable pool was shared to a bargains Facebook group
The inflatable pool was shared to a bargains Facebook group. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing & Bargains

Home Bargains are selling an incredible 8ft swimming pool that's just perfect for this summer weather.

After a rainy start to the month, many of us are now well and truly melting in the hottest weather of the year so far.

Temperatures have reached as high as 31C over the last week, and the warm weather looks set to continue over the next few days.

If you're looking for ways to keep cool in the heat, we may have found the perfect solution - as Home Bargains are selling an incredible - and cheap - inflatable pool.

The 'Star Buy's item costs £19.99 and measures 8ft by 5 inches. It was shared to Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains, where it proved hugely popular - racking up thousands of likes and comments.

The incredible pool costs less than £20
The incredible pool costs less than £20. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing & Bargains
The pools have been spotted in Home Bargains
The pools have been spotted in Home Bargains. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing & Bargains

The hottest temperature of the year was recorded on Sunday in all nations in the United Kingdom, with 31.6C being measured at Heathrow.

As reported by the Mirror, a Met Office spokesperson said: "We are expecting temperatures to continue on the high side right through until Thursday, although the day-to-day detail will change and there is a tendency for the highest maximum temperatures to migrate west.

"So, we are expecting Monday and Tuesday for the maximum temperatures to be in the South West and in South Wales, and then later in the week temperatures climbing across Northern Ireland and the North West."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Are you determined to have good weather on your wedding day?

This weather calculator will tell you how likely rain is on your wedding day

Weddings

Peppa Pig is a beloved kids' TV programme

Peppa Pig has American kids speaking in English accents

TV & Movies

Mumsnet are debating if it's OK for young kids to run around nude

Mum sparks debate after criticising parents for allowing their kids to run around naked in the heat
Summer reads 2021: The best books to read on the beach or by the pool

Summer reads 2021: 16 of the best books to read on the beach or by the pool

Shopping

How hot is too hot for work?

Too hot to work from home? Here's what your employer can do – including giving you the day off

Trending on Heart

Who plays Paxton?

Who plays Paxton in Never Have I Ever?

TV & Movies

Jaren plays high school student Ben

Who plays Ben in Never Have I Ever?

TV & Movies

Will there be another season of Never Have I Ever on Netflix?

Will there be a season three of Never Have I Ever on Netflix?

TV & Movies

When was Virgin River filmed?

When was Virgin River season three filmed?

TV & Movies

Eamonn Holmes announces he has become a grandad for the first time

Eamonn Holmes announces he has become a grandad for the first time

Celebrities

Where is Virgin River filmed?

Where is Virgin River filmed? Filming locations for the Netflix show revealed

TV & Movies