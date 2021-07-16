How long will the heatwave last?

How long will the hot weather last? Picture: Alamy

UK weather: when will the heatwave end and how long will the hot weather last? Here's what the forecast has said...

After a *very* rainy start to July, the warm weather we've been waiting for all summer has finally arrived.

The start of this week saw a few thunderstorms on parts of the country, but they have now been replaced by warm summery temperatures.

Forecasters have predicted that the heat will continue, which could mark an official heatwave in parts of Britain.

Here's what we know about how long it could last.

Forecasters have predicted the hot weather will continue over the next few days. Picture: Alamy

When will the heatwave end?

The warm weather is expected to continue into the weekend, with highs up 31C expected in parts of the country on Sunday.

The following two days should also see high temperatures, but Wednesday is expected to mark a return to more unsettled conditions.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon told the Mirror: "As far as I can say so far, temperatures staying over the weekend and there's a chance for 31C on Sunday in the south and south-east in isolated spots.

Highs of 31C are expected in parts of the country this weekend. Picture: Alamy

"In terms of going ahead on the Monday the conditions look fairly good and again, highs of 30 in some southern areas.

"It's looking like warm conditions will continue for many in the early parts of next week, from Wednesday there's some more unsettled conditions on the horizon.

"But it is obviously more uncertain at the moment."