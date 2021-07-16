Full list of countries on updated travel green list - including Croatia and Bulgaria

16 July 2021, 12:44 | Updated: 16 July 2021, 12:48

Latest green list update: The government has updated the 'green list' of countries for safe travel - here are all the destinations currently on the list.

Earlier this year, the UK government announced that all countries in the world would be sorted into 'traffic light' lists, with each having different rules for travel.

The 'green' list covers countries that Brits can visit without having to quarantine on their arrival home.

Those travelling to 'amber' countries must quarantine for 10 days on their arrival back in the UK, and those returning from 'red' list areas must do the same, but in a government-mandated hotel.

The lists are reviewed every three weeks, and the government updated the green list with four more countries - Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Croatia, and Taiwan - this week.

The UK green list has been updated
The UK green list has been updated. Picture: Alamy

The green list update will be introduced on July 19 at 4:00am.

A Department of Transport spokesperson said: "The UK Government has updated its travel lists, adding Bulgaria and Hong Kong to the green list and Croatia and Taiwan to the green watchlist, meaning passengers arriving into England after 04:00 on Monday July 19 will no longer need to quarantine on arrival.

"Croatia and Taiwan have been added to the green watchlist in recognition that these countries and territories are at risk of moving from green to amber."

Croatia has been added to the green watch list
Croatia has been added to the green watch list. Picture: Alamy

Here are all the countries currently on the green list.

Full list of green list countries

  • Anguilla (Green watchlist)
  • Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory (Green watchlist)
  • Antigua and Barbuda (Green watchlist)
  • Australia
  • Barbados (Green Watchlist)
  • Bermuda (Green Watchlist)
  • British Indian Ocean Territory (Green Watchlist)
  • Brunei
  • Bulgaria
  • Cayman Islands (Green Watchlist)
  • Croatia (Green watchlist)
  • Dominica (Green Watchlist)
  • Falkland Islands
  • Faroe Islands
  • Gibraltar
  • Grenada (Green Watchlist)
  • Hong Kong
  • Iceland
  • Israel and Jerusalem (Green Watchlist)
  • Madeira (Green Watchlist) – Mainland Portugal and the Azores are on the amber list.
  • Malta
  • Montserrat (Green Watchlist)
  • New Zealand
  • Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands (Green Watchlist)
  • Singapore
  • South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands
  • St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
  • Taiwan (Green Watchlist)
  • Turks and Caicos Islands (Green Watchlist)

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

If the hot weather is making you uncomfortable, there is a solution

These freezable bra inserts could be the solution for sweaty boobs

Fashion

Cats should give you consent before you stroke them, an expert has claimed

Owners should ask for their cat's consent before they pet them, experts claim
How long will the hot weather last?

How long will the heatwave last?

Home schooling was tough on some parents, but many believe it has been beneficial

Parents 'feel more intelligent' after year of homeschooling kids during lockdown
McDonald's Monopoly: 2021 start date, rules and prizes revealed

McDonald's Monopoly: 2021 start date, rules and prizes revealed

Trending on Heart

Baptiste is back on BBC for season 2

How to watch Baptiste season 1 online

TV & Movies

Who is Love Island new boy Danny Bibby?

Who is Love Island's Danny Bibby? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Baptiste season 1 aired back in 2019

What happened at the end of Baptiste season 1?

TV & Movies

False widow spiders are set to see a spike in sightings as the weather heats up

Expert issues warning to Brits over spike in false widow spiders caused by heatwave
Her hair is absolutely incredible

'Real-life Rapunzel' shows off two-metre-long hair in incredible Disney shoot