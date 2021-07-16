Full list of countries on updated travel green list - including Croatia and Bulgaria

Latest green list update: The government has updated the 'green list' of countries for safe travel - here are all the destinations currently on the list.

Earlier this year, the UK government announced that all countries in the world would be sorted into 'traffic light' lists, with each having different rules for travel.

The 'green' list covers countries that Brits can visit without having to quarantine on their arrival home.

Those travelling to 'amber' countries must quarantine for 10 days on their arrival back in the UK, and those returning from 'red' list areas must do the same, but in a government-mandated hotel.

The lists are reviewed every three weeks, and the government updated the green list with four more countries - Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Croatia, and Taiwan - this week.

The UK green list has been updated. Picture: Alamy

The green list update will be introduced on July 19 at 4:00am.

A Department of Transport spokesperson said: "The UK Government has updated its travel lists, adding Bulgaria and Hong Kong to the green list and Croatia and Taiwan to the green watchlist, meaning passengers arriving into England after 04:00 on Monday July 19 will no longer need to quarantine on arrival.

"Croatia and Taiwan have been added to the green watchlist in recognition that these countries and territories are at risk of moving from green to amber."

Croatia has been added to the green watch list. Picture: Alamy

Here are all the countries currently on the green list.

Full list of green list countries