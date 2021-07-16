Full list of countries on updated travel green list - including Croatia and Bulgaria
16 July 2021, 12:44 | Updated: 16 July 2021, 12:48
Latest green list update: The government has updated the 'green list' of countries for safe travel - here are all the destinations currently on the list.
Earlier this year, the UK government announced that all countries in the world would be sorted into 'traffic light' lists, with each having different rules for travel.
The 'green' list covers countries that Brits can visit without having to quarantine on their arrival home.
Those travelling to 'amber' countries must quarantine for 10 days on their arrival back in the UK, and those returning from 'red' list areas must do the same, but in a government-mandated hotel.
The lists are reviewed every three weeks, and the government updated the green list with four more countries - Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Croatia, and Taiwan - this week.
The green list update will be introduced on July 19 at 4:00am.
A Department of Transport spokesperson said: "The UK Government has updated its travel lists, adding Bulgaria and Hong Kong to the green list and Croatia and Taiwan to the green watchlist, meaning passengers arriving into England after 04:00 on Monday July 19 will no longer need to quarantine on arrival.
"Croatia and Taiwan have been added to the green watchlist in recognition that these countries and territories are at risk of moving from green to amber."
Here are all the countries currently on the green list.
Full list of green list countries
- Anguilla (Green watchlist)
- Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory (Green watchlist)
- Antigua and Barbuda (Green watchlist)
- Australia
- Barbados (Green Watchlist)
- Bermuda (Green Watchlist)
- British Indian Ocean Territory (Green Watchlist)
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Cayman Islands (Green Watchlist)
- Croatia (Green watchlist)
- Dominica (Green Watchlist)
- Falkland Islands
- Faroe Islands
- Gibraltar
- Grenada (Green Watchlist)
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- Israel and Jerusalem (Green Watchlist)
- Madeira (Green Watchlist) – Mainland Portugal and the Azores are on the amber list.
- Malta
- Montserrat (Green Watchlist)
- New Zealand
- Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands (Green Watchlist)
- Singapore
- South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands
- St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
- Taiwan (Green Watchlist)
- Turks and Caicos Islands (Green Watchlist)