UK weather forecast: When will snow storm hit UK? Picture: WX Charts/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The UK winter weather predictions 2023 are in.

The UK may see its first dusting of snow next week as a snow storm is predicted.

The past few months have seen Storm Babet and Storm Ciarán batter the country, but now with a polar blast making its way through the UK and snow predicted, it may not be too long until we see a covering of white.

Weather modelling maps from WX Charts indicated that parts of the UK could see snow falling at a rate of 3cm per hour, with some western regions potentially seeing 1cm of rain per hour.

The storm is set to move from the Atlantic to the UK on Saturday 18 November, with snow falling in Scotland and the north-east of England. Scotland could see lows of 0C next week as temperatures continue to drop.

The outlook for Saturday 18 November. Picture: WX Charts

Exacta Weather meteorologist James Madden believes we are likely to see "at least one or two notable wintry blasts from late November and into the first half of December"

He continued: "Conditions do appear extremely favourable for a number of more potent wintry blasts to occur throughout January and into February, and these could turn out to be quite prolonged in nature, and for at least a week or two at a time. Widespread snowy conditions are also likely to accompany these wintry blasts and put us in a winter wonderland on a number of occasions."

There may be a snow storm heading to the UK. Picture: Alamy

Met Office long range forecast for Nov 14 - Nov 23

"Remaining predominantly unsettled through this period with further showers or longer spells of rain for most of, if not all of the UK interspersed with some likely very brief drier interludes.

"Rainfall totals will tend to be higher across western areas of the UK, especially coasts and hills, although in general nothing exceptional for this time of year.

"Meanwhile parts of the far north, in particular the Northern Isles will likely see less rainfall than elsewhere. In association with the rain it will often be windy, especially around coasts in the west or southwest. Temperatures for a time at least becoming milder than average, before trending closer to average by the end of the period."

The Met Office have forecast rain for the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

Met Office long range forecast for Nov 24 - Dec 8

"Unsettled conditions likely to dominate with further rain and showers for all regions. The heaviest and most frequent spells of wet weather are most likely in northern and western parts of the UK. Drier spells of weather do remain possible, albeit brief, these most likely to occur in the south.

"Here, some overnight patchy frost and fog is possible at times but, overall, the chance of widespread fog and frost is lower than normal. Temperatures generally on the mild side for the time of year, but possibly easing back close to, or locally below normal by early December, perhaps more especially in western and northern areas."