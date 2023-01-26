UK weather: Exact day heavy snow could return in -8C Arctic blast

26 January 2023, 06:29

Snow could be coming to the UK in February
Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

When will it snow in the UK next? Here's when the white stuff might fall across Britain...

Things have taken a very chilly turn over the past two weeks, and it looks like the weather is going to get even colder.

In fact, it’s time to dig out your thermals because blizzard-like conditions are expected to hit the UK next week, sweeping across the country from Greenland.

According to maps from WXCharts, there is more wintry weather arriving, with temperatures dipping as low as -8C.

So when will it snow in the UK? Here’s what we know…

Snow could be making it's way across the UK
Picture: Alamy

Is snow coming to the UK?

Forecasters at the Met Office have said there is no snow likely over the next week, but there is a 90% probability of ‘severe cold weather and icy conditions’ returning for much of the UK in early February.

Advanced maps from WX Charts show a blizzard will arrive in Scotland on Tuesday 31st January.

It could then travel down and arrive as early as 5th February in northern areas, with a sudden stratospheric warning (SSW) predicted.

This is when the polar vortex winds weaken causing the air temperature in the Arctic to suddenly heats up, sending the freezing air south, usually about two weeks later.

Snow could fall in the UK next month
Picture: Alamy

A SSW next month would be the first since January 2021, when it caused Britain’s coldest temperature for 26 years, -23C in Aberdeenshire.

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin said: "Computer models show an SSW is a possibility."

Meanwhile, the Met Office’s long range forecast for next week says: “Into next week, frontal systems approaching from the northwest could bring some periods of heavier rainfall or showers, this weakening as the fronts move southwards.

“Parts of the south could remain largely dry, while the north may see more spells of wet and windy weather further in the period.

“Strong winds in the north with possible gales, but generally light or moderate winds in the south.”

