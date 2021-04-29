UK weather: Heavy rain and plummeting temperatures to hit Britain this Bank Holiday weekend

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse. Picture: Getty Images/Met Office Twitter

It's not good news for pub-goers, as the May bank holiday weather is set to be unsettled.

After a warm week for most of us, it looks like the weather is going to take a turn for the worse this Bank Holiday.

Yep, you better pack your umbrella if you’re heading to a BBQ over the next few days as the UK is bracing for heavy rain and plummeting temperatures.

Reminding us that it’s definitely Spring, cloud and rain is set to move from northern Scotland across the country.

The rain will continue for many areas until the end of the week and into the bank holiday weekend.

Met Office Chief Operational Meteorologist Steven Ramsdale told The Mirror: “The weather heading into the bank holiday weekend is going to be a little more unsettled than we’ve seen in recent days.

Cold weather is heading to Britain. Picture: Getty Images

"There will be rain or showers at times for many, which is likely to be welcomed by many farmers and gardeners after a dry April so far.

"However, as is the nature of showers, there will also be some good dry and sunny spells so it’s by no means a wash out.

"Temperatures are likely to remain near to or below the average for the time of year with temperatures by day not expected above 14 or 15°C.”

As for today, the Met Office has said there will be “a mixture of sunshine, showers, and a cold east to the northeasterly wind”.

Wednesday brought some heavy rain for some, did you have any? pic.twitter.com/ag7aV9iKWU — Met Office (@metoffice) April 28, 2021

Forecasters added: “Showers will be most frequent in the north and east, but could become quite widespread overland during the day.

“Some wintriness is probable over high ground of Scotland.”

This comes after one of the driest Aprils on record, with Britain seeing less than a fifth of the average rainfall for the month so far.

But the skies finally opened on Wednesday, when heavy rain and high tides caused flooding at The Strood on Mersea Island, Essex.

