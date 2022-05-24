UK weather for the Jubilee weekend: Latest Met Office predictions for the Bank Holiday

24 May 2022, 12:49 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 13:12

Here's the predicted weather forecast for the Jubilee Weekend
Here's the predicted weather forecast for the Jubilee Weekend. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What is the weather forecast for the Jubilee weekend? Met Office forecast reveals whether there will be a heatwave...

With the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend right around the corner, we’re already wondering whether it’s going to be sunny.

There are plenty of royal plans in the diary, including the Trooping the Colour parade and Party at the Palace, as well as thousands of street parties around the country.

Here’s what the weather is looking like at the beginning of June…

What is the weather forecast for the Jubilee weekend 2022?

It might be premature to know exactly what the temperature will be for the June Bank Holiday weekend, but it’s looking promising.

It is set to be warm over the Bank Holiday weekend
It is set to be warm over the Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Getty Images

The Met Office’s long range forecast says the weekend will be fine and dry.

Their website states: “Over the weekend, fine and dry weather with clear and sunny spells expected for most, however some cloud and light showers remain possible, especially in the north and east.

“Despite a chilly start on Saturday, near normal temperatures can be expected for most, perhaps feeling warmer in the south and southwest. Into the following week, the weather is likely to become more settled, with any few showers most likely to be seen in the north and east, where it may feel fresher and cooler.

“This means above average temperatures away from the north and east, with drier conditions expected for most. As we move into the beginning of June, drier than average conditions are expected to persist overall.”

It could be perfect BBQ weather for the Jubilee Weekend
It could be perfect BBQ weather for the Jubilee Weekend. Picture: Getty Images

Sky News' weather producer Kirsty McCabe also said the weather is set to get warmer, with increased high pressure.

She said: "At the moment it looks as though the weather will turn drier and increasingly settled as we head towards the end of May with high pressure becoming the dominant feature into the first week of June.

"That means we can expect largely dry, settled and warm conditions with a royally good amount of sunshine for the Jubilee weekend."

She added: "Of course, forecast models can't give specific details this far in advance, so it's worth keeping an eye on the details nearer the time. However, the present outlook indicates weather fit for a Queen."

When is the four day Bank Holiday?

When is the four day Bank Holiday?

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend is set to be warm and sunny

Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend set to be a scorcher

