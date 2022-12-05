UK weather: Met Office forecasts first snow to hit Britain as exact dates revealed

5 December 2022, 07:17 | Updated: 5 December 2022, 07:21

Snow is heading for the UK very soon
Snow is heading for the UK very soon. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images/Twitter/Met Office
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The first snow of the season is set to hit the UK as the Met Office predicts a drop in temperatures.

Winter has well and truly arrived, with temperatures plummeting over the past few days.

But it looks like things could get even colder, with the Met Office predicting snow is on the way this week.

And it’s not just in the highlands of Scotland, with snow forecast to fall up and down the country.

Predicting the weather for the next two weeks, the Met Office said: "On Tuesday, showers and rain are expected in the south, southeast and north of the UK.

It could snow on high ground across the UK this week
It could snow on high ground across the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

“Moreover, snow and heavy showers are then possible across high ground. Moderate winds are expected in most areas, locally strong in the north and perhaps south of the UK.

"Snow and snow showers are expected at times across high-ground areas. Temperatures are likely to be below normal through the period, possibly feeling rather cold."

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern added to Birmingham Live: "We do have this extensive area of low cloud, mist and fog patches through central and southern parts of the UK.

"Unlike Thursday though, the increased easterly breeze that develops through the day will lift it and as a result a brighter afternoon is expected although still with a lot of cloud cover.

Things are set to get very cold in the UK this week
Things are set to get very cold in the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

“Increasingly we will see showers moving in on that easterly breeze across eastern parts of England as well as eastern Scotland."

There is also a chance we could have the first white Christmas in years, with the long range forecast predicting a high changer of ‘wintry precipitation.’

The Met Office forecast from December 16 to the New Year says: "Confidence is low for this period, but overall settled and relatively dry weather is more likely than stormy weather.

“At this time of year frost and fog are common, and the chance of these, along with below-normal temperatures and spells of wintry precipitation, is slightly higher than usual."

The last UK-wide White Christmas was 12 years ago in 2010.

This comes after the Met Office put a yellow weather warning in place due to predicted snowfall of up to 10cm in Scotland.

It's set to get even colder over the next few days, with temperatures dropping below zero overnight across much of the country.

Read more

Latest News

See more Latest News

Goblin mode: Oxford Languages announces 'slovenly, greedy' word of the year after first public vote

Showbiz

Vodafone hangs up on chief executive amid frustration for Nick Read and investors alike

UK & World

Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr make 'best offer' to sign former Manchester United forward

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Sam's airport scene in Love Actually was almost very different

Resurfaced deleted scene from Love Actually shows Sam turning into a gymnast

Christmas

Olaf was almost cut from Disney's Frozen

Frozen director admits she wanted to axe Olaf from the film

Lifestyle

Samantha Womack has opened up about her cancer diagnosis

EastEnders' Samantha Womack is cancer free five months after diagnosis

Celebrities

Peter Kay is back doing stand up

Peter Kay breaks down in tears during first stand-up tour in 12 years

Celebrities

How to get Holly Willoughby's gold fringe skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her gold sequin fringe skirt

Celebrities

A woman has revealed a child drew on her socks

Plane passenger woke up to child drawing on her white socks

Lifestyle

Amanda Barrie has been an actress for decades

Inside Coronation Street star Amanda Barrie's life 20 years after leaving soap

TV & Movies

The BBC bids a final farewell to the soap stalwart.

First look at EastEnders legend Dot Cotton's funeral as cast film emotional episode

TV & Movies

Home Alone has beaten Elf to the number one spot!

Home Alone is officially the UK's favourite Christmas film, research finds

Christmas

The woman was left astounded at the cost of two bags of pix and mix

Mum shocked after being charged £47 for two bags of pick and mix at Winter Wonderland

Christmas

All the best gift ideas for your partner this Christmas!

Christmas gift guide 2022: What to buy your partner this Christmas

Shopping

Love Island Australia season 4 was filmed earlier this year

When was Love Island Australia 2022 filmed?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby was late to This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby late to This Morning today?

This Morning

Matt Hancock came third on I'm A Celebrity 2022

Matt Hancock will have to declare how much he got paid for I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Love Island's Jessica Losurdo is popular on the show

Love Island Australia 2022 cast: Who is Jessica Losurdo and where is she now?

TV & Movies