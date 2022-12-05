UK weather: Met Office forecasts first snow to hit Britain as exact dates revealed

Snow is heading for the UK very soon. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images/Twitter/Met Office

By Naomi Bartram

The first snow of the season is set to hit the UK as the Met Office predicts a drop in temperatures.

Winter has well and truly arrived, with temperatures plummeting over the past few days.

But it looks like things could get even colder, with the Met Office predicting snow is on the way this week.

And it’s not just in the highlands of Scotland, with snow forecast to fall up and down the country.

Predicting the weather for the next two weeks, the Met Office said: "On Tuesday, showers and rain are expected in the south, southeast and north of the UK.

It could snow on high ground across the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

“Moreover, snow and heavy showers are then possible across high ground. Moderate winds are expected in most areas, locally strong in the north and perhaps south of the UK.

"Snow and snow showers are expected at times across high-ground areas. Temperatures are likely to be below normal through the period, possibly feeling rather cold."

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern added to Birmingham Live: "We do have this extensive area of low cloud, mist and fog patches through central and southern parts of the UK.

"Unlike Thursday though, the increased easterly breeze that develops through the day will lift it and as a result a brighter afternoon is expected although still with a lot of cloud cover.

Things are set to get very cold in the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

“Increasingly we will see showers moving in on that easterly breeze across eastern parts of England as well as eastern Scotland."

There is also a chance we could have the first white Christmas in years, with the long range forecast predicting a high changer of ‘wintry precipitation.’

The Met Office forecast from December 16 to the New Year says: "Confidence is low for this period, but overall settled and relatively dry weather is more likely than stormy weather.

“At this time of year frost and fog are common, and the chance of these, along with below-normal temperatures and spells of wintry precipitation, is slightly higher than usual."

The last UK-wide White Christmas was 12 years ago in 2010.

This comes after the Met Office put a yellow weather warning in place due to predicted snowfall of up to 10cm in Scotland.

It's set to get even colder over the next few days, with temperatures dropping below zero overnight across much of the country.

