UK weather: Blanket of snow to cause 'significant' disruption across Britain this weekend

The UK is set for more snow this weekend. Picture: PA Images/Twitter/Met Office

By Naomi Bartram

The Met Office has predicted up to 20cm snow across Britain on Friday and Saturday.

Grab your thermals because the UK is set for even more snow this weekend.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings for snow, covering Scotland and parts of northern England on Friday.

A yellow weather warning for snow is currently in place for Scotland after temperatures hit a low of -6.8C (-20F) in Aberdeenshire overnight.

These snowy conditions are set to bring ‘significant disruption’ until midday.

Another blanket of snow is headed for the UK. Picture: PA Images

As we head into Saturday, these warnings will cover Wales and areas including Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire, even stretching eastwards as far as the Cotswolds.

Forecasters predict some areas in Wales could see up to seven inches (20cm) of the white stuff over the next few days.

Due to the flurry of snow, experts are warning people to prepare for travel disruption into the weekend.

Weather expert Joanna Robinson told Sky News: "For now, Wales and parts of the Midlands look most at risk of snow, with 3-7cm possible at low levels and more on higher ground.

"10-15cm is possible above 200m, with a very low risk of 20cm for the highest parts of Shropshire and Snowdonia.

“A yellow warning of snow has been issued by the Met Office, valid from 3am to 8pm on Saturday.

"Strong winds will bring the risk of blizzards and drifting too."

Meanwhile, heavy rain is also expected across England, with 58 flood warnings currently in place.

Forecasters are predicting disruption to travel, as well as a chance of power cuts.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Neil Armstrong, told The Sun: “A weather front moves north eastwards across the UK bringing rain which turns to snow as it pushes further north and meets with colder air.

"This system has prompted a number of warnings including a rain warning for Northern Ireland, while snow warnings will be in force for parts of northern England and Scotland.

“In locations higher than 200m across northern England and southern Scotland we could expect to see around 2-5cm of snowfall, but areas of similar elevation north of Glasgow and Edinburgh could see up to 20cm of snow.”

