Billie Shepherd taking a break from Dancing On Ice after death of grandma

Billie Shepherd won't appear on Dancing On Ice this week. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Dancing On Ice's Billie Shepherd will miss this weekend due to a family bereavement.

Billie Faiers has pulled out of this week’s Dancing On Ice after her beloved Nanny Wendy died aged 77.

The mum-of-two has confirmed she will be taking a break from the ITV show as she grieves her nan with her family.

A Dancing On Ice spokesman said in a statement: "Sadly due to a family bereavement this week Billie Shepherd is taking a break from the ice and won't be on Sunday's show.

"We look forward to her returning next week and send her all of our love at this sad time."

Billie and her sister Sam Faiers have requested privacy at this heartbreaking time and have stayed silent on social media.

Filming The Mummy Diaries has also reportedly been put on hold while the family grieve Nanny Wendy.

They had just started filming the family reality series again in December for Sam's 30th birthday.

According to the Daily Mail, Wendy was suffering from pneumonia, with a source saying the news came as a ‘complete shock’.

They told the publication: “The girls are completely devastated.

"They were very close with their Nan and her passing has come as a complete shock to the family."

Reality star fans will recognise Sam and Billie’s grandma - who was the mum to the sisters' father, Lee Faiers - as they often share pictures at family events.

In September 2019, the family stayed in a resort in Newport, Wales together.

At the time, Billie shared a sweet photo alongside Wendy, her sister Sam and their mum Suzie, 51.

She wrote alongside the post: "Three generations. We learnt from the best".

Nanny Wendy also attended Billie's Great Gatsby-themed 30th birthday celebrations.

This comes after 31-year-old Billie made her debut on Dancing On Ice on Sunday with professional skater Mark Hanretty.

