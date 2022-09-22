UK weather: Snow set to fall in Britain next week as temperatures plummet

22 September 2022, 13:23 | Updated: 22 September 2022, 13:24

Snow is set to fall in the UK next week
Snow is set to fall in the UK next week. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

The UK could see its first snow of the season as the Met Office forecasts temperatures dropping.

It’s official, summer is over and we’re well and truly into autumn.

And with temperatures plummeting across most of the country, now the Met Office has predicted snow could even fall in some areas.

Forecasters say snow showers could fall over higher ground in northern Scotland on Monday which experts have said is "fairly typical" weather for this time of year.

Snow is heading for the hills of Scotland
Snow is heading for the hills of Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Met Office forecaster Annie Shuttleworth told the Mirror: "From Monday there are some signals of some snow showers over the hills in Scotland, fairly typical for the time of year.

"We're not expecting snow in any low lying areas. Or any disruption from it.

"That's just early next week this risk, from midweek onwards, temperatures are looking to return back to closer to average with more wetter and windier typical autumnal weather and no risk of snow.

"It's relatively short-lived and small risk, nothing that will be too disruptive or that's unusual."

Higher land in Scotland will see snow
Higher land in Scotland will see snow. Picture: Alamy

As for the rest of the country, things are looking very wet and windy over the next few days with ownpours predicted across northern England and Scotland today and into the weekend.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said this will mean lows in single figures across much of the UK.

The forecast states: “Rain in the south will turn showery and there will be some heavy with risk of thunder later. There will be sunny spells elsewhere, but scattered showers in the north and west.

Experts add: “There will be heavy rain slowly clearing in the far southeast during Saturday, with sunny spells and a few light showers elsewhere.

There will be rain and strong winds spreading south later Sunday and into Monday, turning colder.”

